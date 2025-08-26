Quantum Computing In The Aerospace And Defense Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Quantum Computing In The Aerospace And Defense Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Quantum Computing In The Aerospace And Defense Market Worth?

The scale of the quantum computing market in aerospace and defense has experienced a significant surge recently. Its growth is projected to increase from $2.23 billion in 2024, up to $2.54 billion by 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This expansion throughout the historic period can be credited to factors such as the surge in data volumes, escalated levels of funding, an increase in real-time quantum computing experiments, a rise in multi-qubit entanglement experiments, and a heightened focus on workforce training.

In the coming years, the market size of quantum computing in the aerospace and defense sector is anticipated to witness a significant surge, escalating to $4.25 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This upward trend during the predicted period can be credited to factors such as the escalation in military expenditure, the expansion of research initiatives, the growing necessity for highly advanced data protection, the escalating demand for fortified data security and encryption as well as an enhanced focus on national security and cryptography. The forecasted period is expected to be characterized by a number of trends including technological progression, hybrid models combining quantum and classical computing, advancements in quantum sensing technologies, novel developments in quantum cryptography and secure communication technologies, as well as quantum radar.

Download a free sample of the quantum computing in the aerospace and defense market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25472&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Quantum Computing In The Aerospace And Defense Market?

The growth of quantum computing in the aerospace and defense sector is anticipated to be boosted by escalating military investments. Such investments represent the financial commitment by governments towards the construction, improvement, and upkeep of security facilities and defense capabilities. The surge in military investments can be attributed to the increasing geopolitical conflicts, prompting nations to focus on defense budgeting to fortify their security and sustain strategic deterrence amid a progressively turbulent global scenario. These increasing military investments facilitate the call for quantum computing in the aerospace and defense industry by providing the necessary funds for state-of-the-art technologies that amplify secure communications, intelligence evaluations, and the detection of threats. For example, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Swedish entity specializing in global security, weaponry, and conflict resolution management, reported in April 2024 that global military expenditure had risen to $2,443 billion in 2023. This represented a 6.8% growth in real terms compared to the previous year, 2022. Consequently, the upward trend of military investments is fuelling the expansion of quantum computing in the aerospace and defense sector.

Who Are The Major Players In The Quantum Computing In The Aerospace And Defense Market?

Major players in the Quantum Computing In The Aerospace And Defense Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• D-Wave Systems Inc.

• Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

• PsiQuantum Corp.

• Photonic Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Quantum Computing In The Aerospace And Defense Sector?

The quantum computing in the aerospace and defense market is seeing a trend among leading corporations who are harnessing the power of strategic partnerships to enhance technological capabilities, streamline operations, and fast-track innovation in areas like maintenance, inspection, and repair services. These strategic alliances involve companies leveraging each other's strengths and resources in order to attain mutual benefit and success. To illustrate, in June 2025, Finland's telecommunications company, Nokia Corporation, and Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, an aerospace technology firm based in the US, formed a partnership with Numana, a quantum technology organization from Canada. The collaboration aims for the progression and implementation of quantum-safe networks through the Kirq Quantum Communication Testbed situated in Montreal, Canada. The key objective for Nokia through this partnership is to create and implement quantum-safe networks and encryption technologies to safeguard digital structures and communications, including those related to satellites and terrestrial networks.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Quantum Computing In The Aerospace And Defense Market Share?

The quantum computing in the aerospace and defense market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Application: Quantum Key Distribution, Quantum Cryptanalysis, Quantum Sensing

3) By End-User: Military, Aerospace

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Diagnostic Equipment, Infusion Devices, Monitoring Systems, Imaging Systems

2) By Software: Electronic Health Record Systems, Clinical Decision Support Software, Patient Management Software, Imaging And Diagnostic Software

3) By Services: Hospital And Clinical Services, Homecare Services, Telemedicine Services, Diagnostic And Monitoring Services

View the full quantum computing in the aerospace and defense market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/quantum-computing-in-the-aerospace-and-defense-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Quantum Computing In The Aerospace And Defense Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the quantum computing in the aerospace and defense market. It is anticipated that the fastest growing region will be Asia-Pacific within the forecast period. The quantum computing in the aerospace and defense market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Quantum Computing In The Aerospace And Defense Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Quantum Computing And Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/quantum-computing-and-technologies-global-market-report

Quantum Computing In Automotive Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/quantum-computing-in-automotive-global-market-report

Quantum Computing Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/quantum-computing-software-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.