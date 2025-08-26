Rocket Fluid Dynamics Market Forecasted to Achieve US $4.04 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Rocket Fluid Dynamics Market In 2025?

The rocket fluid dynamics market size has experienced swift expansion in the recent past. It is projected to swell from $2.46 billion in 2024 to $2.72 billion in 2025, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The unprecedented growth during the historic phase can be credited to heightened demand for reusability, escalating propulsion efficiency requirements, increased emphasis on sustainability, and a surge in research and development investment worldwide. Additionally, the rise in fluid simulation precision has also been a contributing factor.

The market size for rocket fluid dynamics is predicted to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, with an estimated value of $4.04 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include an uptick in the frequency of space launches, heightened demand for satellite deployment, increased investment in space tourism, a rise in private space ventures, and an expanding military space budget. Key trends to watch during this period are the integration of AI into simulations, the use of new technology in nozzle designs, progress in thermal fluid models, advancements in methods for predicting turbulence, and the incorporation of digital twin technology.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Rocket Fluid Dynamics Market?

The rocket fluid dynamics market is anticipated to experience substantial growth due to escalating satellite launch activities. These consist of the preparation, transportation, and deployment of satellites into space using rockets or other launch vehicles. The surge is attributed to the growing global connectivity demand, fueled by the rising need for high-speed internet access. These services require a resilient and expandable satellite infrastructure to support up-to-date communication networks, remote sensing applications, and strategic defence systems. Such uptick in satellite launch activities fosters enhancements in rocket fluid dynamics by encouraging a higher need for effective and dependable propulsion systems. For example, the US-based Government Accountability Office reported that nearly 5,500 active satellites were in orbit as of Spring 2022, with an additional 58,000 projected to be launched by 2030. Consequently, this increase in satellite launch activities is propelling the rocket fluid dynamics market's expansion.

Who Are The Key Players In The Rocket Fluid Dynamics Industry?

Major players in the Rocket Fluid Dynamics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Safran S.A.

• Dassault Systèmes SE

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

• Blue Origin LLC

• ARIANESPACE SAS

• Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

• ANSYS Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Rocket Fluid Dynamics Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the rocket fluid dynamics sector are prioritizing the development of tech-savvy solutions, including computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software, to boost propulsion system capabilities, perfect fuel economy, and cut back on design cycles for superior rocket engines. The Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) software is a simulation instrument that models and scrutinizes fluid flow, heat dissipation, and combustion activity in rocket propulsion systems to enhance efficiency and design performance. For example, in May 2024, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), an Indian space agency, pioneered PraVaHa, a proprietary Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) software created to perform precise simulations of aerodynamic and aerothermal flow in aerospace vehicles. Optimized for both CPU and GPU-based high-performance computing, PraVaHa is a crucial component in the Gaganyaan mission, assisting in the design and analysis of human-rated launch systems like HLVM3, the Crew Escape System, and the Crew Module.

What Segments Are Covered In The Rocket Fluid Dynamics Market Report?

The rocket fluid dynamics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Application: Aerospace, Defense, Research And Development, Commercial Space, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Government Agencies, Private Space Companies, Research Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software, Propulsion Simulation Software, Thermal Analysis Software, Structural-Fluid Interaction Software, Multiphysics Simulation Platforms, Cloud-Based Simulation Tools

2) By Hardware: High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems, Wind Tunnel Testing Equipment, Instrumentation And Sensors, Flow Visualization Systems, Thermal Imaging Devices, Data Acquisition Systems

3) By Services: Simulation And Modeling Services, Consulting And System Integration, Testing And Validation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Custom Software Development, Training And Technical Support

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Rocket Fluid Dynamics Market By 2025?

For the year under the review in the Rocket Fluid Dynamics Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant position. Additionally, the report forecasts that the Asia-Pacific region is slated to experience the most rapid growth. The study encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

