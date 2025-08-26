Pyrotechnic Chemicals Market to Exceed US $3.05 Billion by 2029, with 5.3% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Pyrotechnic Chemicals Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for pyrotechnic chemicals has experienced a robust growth over the past few years. It is predicted to increase from $2.36 billion in 2024 to $2.48 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Historic growth trends suggest that the factors contributing to this growth include increased use in the entertainment industry, a rise in the demand for fireworks, an upswing in military applications globally, expansion in the tourism and event sectors, as well as an increase in demand in the defense sector.

Anticipations are high for robust expansion of the pyrotechnic chemicals market in the forthcoming years, with projections showing a surge to $3.05 billion by 2029, thanks to a CAGR of 5.3%. Various factors are credited for the expected growth, including boosted demand within the mining sector, ever-increasing military and defense requirements, growth in infrastructure development projects, rising needs for safety flares, and increased demand for demolition services. Key trends set to dominate within this period include the enhancement of precision blasting methodologies, the inclusion of AI into detonation apparatus, tech improvements in safety and control, strides in green explosive matter, and advancements in harmless pyrotechnics.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Pyrotechnic Chemicals Market?

The pyrotechnic chemicals market is forecasted to grow due to the rising demand for fireworks. Fireworks are explosive devices created to deliver visual and auditory entertainment, used for celebrations or signals, achieved through the controlled reactions of pyrotechnics. The escalating popularity of large public gatherings, cultural festivities, and private events such as weddings and parties where fireworks add to the visual allure and excitement is boosting the demand for fireworks. The key components for fireworks are pyrotechnic chemicals that generate the vibrant colors, light, sound, and explosive bursts which make firework displays audibly and visibly remarkable. For instance, Clarity Wealth Development, a financial planner based in the US, reported in June 2024 that fireworks sales in the United States escalated to a notable $2.3 billion in 2023, witnessing a $100 million increase compared to the prior year. Consequently, the surging demand for fireworks is stimulating the expansion of the pyrotechnic chemicals market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pyrotechnic Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Pyrotechnic Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sasol Limited

• Hanwha Corp.

• Orica Mining Services

• Supreme Fireworks

• Ikaros

• HFI Pyrotechnics Inc.

• Austin Powder Company

• Chemring Group

• Inctec Pivot

• Pyro Company Fireworks

What Are The Top Trends In The Pyrotechnic Chemicals Industry?

In the pyrotechnic chemicals market, prominent businesses are keen on creating innovative and eco-friendly solutions that prioritize safety. An example of such innovations is the fully lead-free non-electric detonators; these are explosive initiation tools that function without electrical energy or lead-based components. Over recent years, new developments from companies like US-based explosives firm, Orica Limited, have included their Exel Neo range, the world's first fully lead-free non-electric detonator collection. As recent as September 2023, these devices were manufactured in Sweden without any lead or lead compounds, even in the pyrotechnic delay elements. The new range, inspired by Orica's tried and tested Non-Primary Explosives Detonator (NPED) technology, is as reliable as standard Exel detonators but offers substantial environmental and safety advantages. For example, Exel Neo can prevent the dispersal of lead into the environment and minimize health risks for employees. Furthermore, it can be utilized in diverse areas like civil infrastructure, surface and underground mining, and quarrying. Independent examinations and certifications have confirmed the safety and precision of Exel Neo, indicating a significant move towards sustainable blasting solutions within the sector.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Pyrotechnic Chemicals Market Segments

The pyrotechnic chemicals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Proximate Pyrotechnics, Consumer Pyrotechnics, Display Pyrotechnics

2) By Application: Fireworks, Safety Matches, Oxygen Candles, Automotive Airbags, Gas-Pressure Blasting, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Transportation, Building And Construction, Mining Industry, Consumer Goods, Entertainment Industry, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Proximate Pyrotechnics: Indoor Fireworks, Stage Effects, Close-Proximity Theatrical Effects

2) By Consumer Pyrotechnics: Sparklers, Firecrackers, Roman Candles, Fountains, Smoke Bombs

3) By Display Pyrotechnics: Aerial Shells, Multi-Shot Cakes, Mines And Comets, Waterfall Effects, Salutes

Which Regions Are Dominating The Pyrotechnic Chemicals Market Landscape?

In the Pyrotechnic Chemicals Global Market Report 2025, the region leading in size for the given year was Asia-Pacific. Its anticipated growth status is noted in the report. The report covers a diverse range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

