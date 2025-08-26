Rocket Component Heat Exchangers Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Rocket Component Heat Exchangers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Rocket Component Heat Exchangers Market In 2025?

The market size of heat exchangers for rocket components has notably expanded in the recent years. The market, which was worth $1.14 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $1.23 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This robust growth in the previous years can be traced back to the expansion of the commercial space sector, an increase in small satellite launches, the development of industry and infrastructure, investments by the government and defense sector, and initiatives aimed at reducing costs.

The rocket component heat exchangers market sector is predicted to witness a robust expansion in the coming years. It is set to surge to $1.67 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth during the prediction period can be credited to factors such as governmental space projects, increased need for superior thermal management solutions, emphasis on sustainability and ecological impact, and heightened funding in space exploration and progress. Key trends expected during this forecast period encompass improvements in propulsion technologies, the invention of reutilizable launch vehicles, the inclusion of intelligent technologies, progress in materials technology, and development in computational fluid mechanics.

Download a free sample of the rocket component heat exchangers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25504&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Rocket Component Heat Exchangers Market?

The anticipated growth of the rocket component heat exchangers market is largely fuelled by an uptick in commercial space missions. 'Commercial space missions' stands for privately financed and managed spaceflights undertaken by enterprises to render various amenities such as satellite deployment, cargo transportation, space tourism, and commercial scientific research. An augment in private industry investment in Earth observation and satellite communication has spurred an increase in commercial space missions. Rocket component heat exchangers play a pivotal role in such missions, promoting efficient thermal regulation that boosts engine reliability and performance. By handling extreme temperatures, they extend mission durations, thereby playing a critical part in the success of current aerospace operations. For example, in November 2024, reports from the Federal Aviation Administration, a federal agency in the US, stated that commercial space operations swelled by over 30% in 2023, tallying 148 launches, and are expected to more than double by 2028. Consequently, the upswing in commercial space missions is fuelling the rocket component heat exchangers market's expansion.

Who Are The Key Players In The Rocket Component Heat Exchangers Industry?

Major players in the Rocket Component Heat Exchangers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• Safran SA

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• IHI Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Rocket Component Heat Exchangers Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the rocket component heat exchangers market are concentrating on the creation of novel solutions via strategic alliances. These alliances aim to boost thermal efficiency, decrease weight, and heighten the overall reliability and performance of rocket systems. In layman's terms, such strategic collaborations entail formal agreements between firms aiming to merge their skills, resources, and technology to advance solutions and elevate the performance of rocket component heat exchangers. For example, in April 2023, Conflux Technology, an additive manufacturing business based in Australia, joined forces with Germany's aerospace company, Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA). The partnership was focused on designing and producing innovative 3D-printed aerospace heat exchangers for usage in orbital rockets. The heat exchanger was produced using Conflux's unique metal additive manufacturing approaches, specifically leveraging the nickel-copper alloy Monel K 500, using the EOS M300-4 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) platform. The main objectives of this collaboration were to reinforce Australia’s space supply chain, lend support to NASA’s Moon and Mars missions, and highlight the increasing significance of inventive thermal management solutions within the rapidly evolving space industry.

What Segments Are Covered In The Rocket Component Heat Exchangers Market Report?

The rocket component heat exchangers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Plate-Fin, Tube-Fin, Shell And Tube, Other Types

2) By Material: Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Other Materials

3) By Application: Propulsion Systems, Thermal Management Systems, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Commercial Space, Military And Defense, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Plate-Fin: Aluminum Plate-Fin, Stainless Steel Plate-Fin, Compact Plate-Fin Heat Exchangers

2) By Tube-Fin: Straight Tube-Fin, Helical Tube-Fin, Multi-Pass Tube-Fin Designs

3) By Shell And Tube: Single-Pass Shell And Tube, Multi-Pass Shell And Tube, Double Pipe Heat Exchangers

4) By Other Types: Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers (PCHE), Spiral Heat Exchangers, Microchannel Heat Exchangers

View the full rocket component heat exchangers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rocket-component-heat-exchangers-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Rocket Component Heat Exchangers Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Rocket Component Heat Exchangers, North America held the highest market position in 2024. The report provides market insight for regions including, but not limited to, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Rocket Component Heat Exchangers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Microchannel Heat Exchanger Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microchannel-heat-exchanger-global-market-report

Combined Heat And Power Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/combined-heat-and-power-global-market-report

Heating Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heating-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.