Autism Behavior Services, Provides Free Digital Books to Support Communities Nationwide for Back-to-School Season

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. ( ABSI ), a leading provider of evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services , is excited to announce a nationwide initiative offering free access to digital books and social stories to help children and families transition smoothly into the new school year. These content rich resources are designed to promote social-emotional learning, encourage positive behavior, and support individuals on the autism spectrum and other neurodiverse learners.The ABSI digital library features engaging stories and relatable scenarios that prepare people of all ages for real-world experiences, from navigating the first day of school to making friends, handling changes in routine, and developing self-advocacy skills. Each story is crafted to reduce anxiety, build confidence, and foster independence in a variety of social situations.Families, educators, and caregivers can sign up for ABSI’s free Social Story Newsletter to receive regular updates, newly released stories, and practical tips. You can sign-up here: https://autismbehaviorservices.com/social-stories/ In addition to the newsletter, ABSI encourages the community to follow its official YouTube Channel, which offers an ever growing library of video-based social stories, travel tips for families, and educational content centered around autism and neurodiversity. These resources are accessible to families nationwide and aim to provide meaningful support both in and out of one on one and social group settings.Their YouTube channel can be accessed here:“Going back to school can be a time of excitement and change, but for many, it can also bring uncertainty,” said Andrew Patterson, ABSI President. “Our goal is to give families and educators, free, practical tools that make these transitions easier, more predictable, and more positively impactful for everyone.”About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. provides high-quality, evidence-based behavioral services to individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. With a focus on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), ABSI offers in-home , school-based, community-based, and telehealth services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Serving communities nationwide and overseas, ABSI is committed to empowering individuals and fostering inclusion through education, advocacy, and compassion.

