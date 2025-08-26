Commerce Secures $50 Billion Boeing & GE Aerospace Commercial Deal with Korean Air

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce celebrated the signing of a $50 billion commercial deal for 103 Boeing aircraft, powered by GE Aerospace engines, to Korean Air of the Republic of Korea. Along with over $33 billion in U.S. export content, this agreement will support over135,000 jobs across the United States.



Korean Air’s purchase commitment includes 777-9, 777-8F and 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft powered by GE9X and GEnx engines, as well as Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft powered by GE Aerospace joint venture CFM International LEAP-1B engines. Korean Air’s commitment to purchase 103 Boeing airplanes follows the airline’s purchase of up to 50 planes in March of this year, bringing their total order of Boeing aircraft in 2025 to over 150 airplanes.



“South Korea’s historic $50 billion commercial agreement with Boeing and GE Aerospace is yet another example of the economic prosperity driven by President Trump’s America First Trade Policy,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “The world recognizes that our aircrafts are the most advanced in the world, and this administration is committed to reshoring advanced manufacturing jobs for Americans.”



“As one of America’s largest trading partners, the Republic of Korea knows well the power of U.S. ingenuity and manufacturing, and this deal further strengthens our economic ties,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt. “With record commercial deals that support manufacturing jobs across our nation, President Trump continues delivering on a trade agenda that puts the American worker first.”



The Department of Commerce, including Secretary Lutnick and Under Secretary Kimmitt, continues to work tirelessly to counter foreign competition by advancing American industry and technology success. Through the work of the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) Advocacy Center and its regional experts in Washington and around the world, government-to-government engagement advances U.S. company competitiveness in procurement bids aligned with U.S. national interests.



This commercial deal builds upon the already record-breaking year for official advocacy support – with 108 other contracts for U.S. companies signed to date in FY2025 worth $129 billion, with U.S. export content of $111 billion, and supporting 454,000 American jobs.



About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier U.S. Government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.



###