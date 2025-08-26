Worst of the Worst Arrested Over the Weekend, Including Criminal Illegal Alien Convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter

WASHINGTON –Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst offenders, including Jung Choi, a 53-year-old criminal illegal alien from South Korea.

In 2017, Choi along with a male companion, Sang Ji, murdered Ji’s wife, Yoon "Clara" Ji and buried her body in a ravine near San Juan Bautista, California. Choi was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

“We are not going to allow this murderer and criminal illegal alien to remain in our country,” said a Senior DHS Official. “If you come to our country and break our laws, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you. Day after day, ICE is going after the worst of the worst because under President Trump and Secretary Noem DHS will always put AMERICANS first. Just this weekend, ICE arrested pedophiles, drug traffickers, abusers, and other violent thugs.”

ICE also arrested:

Marion Andres Gomez-Arenas, a 41-year-old criminal illegal alien from Colombia, who has a history of 23 criminal arrests and 18 convictions throughout the state of Georgia. His crimes include fraud, forgery, shoplifting, DUI, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of tools for commission of a crime, false identification documents, and probation violation.

Arturo Serrano-Zeferino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for felony stalking, domestic violence and protection order violation in Wake County, North Carolina.

Zoilo Holguin-Tavarez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for possession with intent to deliver and carrying a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime in US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Kelin Henriquez-Ruiz, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted for assault causing bodily injury in Austin, Texas.

Rigoberto Morales Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for alien smuggling in Albany, New York.

Miguel Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscenity to a minor in Washington County, North Carolina.

Xaykham Mannavong, criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for aggravated assault with a gun in Los Angeles, California.

Madai Perez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for willful poisoning of food on a person in Placer County, California.

Long Duc Tran, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for assault in Montgomery County, Maryland and for aggravated malicious wounding with a firearm in Arlington, Virginia.