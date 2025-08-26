DHS Calls Out Sanctuary Politicians for Standing with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an MS-13 Gang Member, Human Trafficker, Wife Beater, and Child Predator Over the Safety of the American People

As ICE arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Monday to process him for removal to Uganda, sanctuary politicians rush to defend this MS-13 gang member and known human trafficker

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today condemned politicians who rushed to defend an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, and criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

On Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested Abrego Garcia in Maryland at an ICE processing center on federal immigration violations. Abrego Garcia is being processed for removal from the U.S. to Uganda. While desperate politicians are taking to social media to condemn the Trump Administration’s arrest of this gang member, criminal illegal alien, and public safety threat, they had nothing to say about Americans who’ve been victimized by illegal alien crime.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not and will never be a Maryland Man—he is a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and public safety threat,” said a Senior DHS Official. “It is insane that sanctuary politicians chose to glorify and stand with an MS-13 gang member over the safety of American citizens. President Trump and Secretary Noem are not going to allow this illegal alien—who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator—to terrorize American citizens any longer.”

Below is a handful of sanctuary politicians who continue to defend this known MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, wife beater, and child predator:

Today, Secretary Kristi Noem announced this criminal illegal alien’s arrest by ICE.

