Boosting drought support for South Australian farmers

The Malinauskas Government is continuing its drought support with over $1 million in funding for additional fodder deliveries and a free technical advice service for impacted farmers.

The State Government’s $73 million drought package has now assisted more than 3,000 farmers with on-farm infrastructure grants, while almost 2,000 farmers have benefited from the delivery of 16,000 tonnes of hay through the Donated Fodder Transport Assistance Scheme.

This next round of funding will target fodder deliveries to farmers in areas most in need due to prolonged drought conditions.

Farmers accessing the fodder scheme will also have priority entry to the new Technical Advisory Service, giving them access to professional advice on livestock, agronomy and soil management. The need for technical advice to support decision making as the season evolves has been highlighted in industry and producer feedback.

The State Government will also provide $50,000 to Livestock SA to coordinate livestock-related technical events, which farmers accessing the donated fodder scheme will be encouraged to attend.

Providing grants of up to $20,000, the On-farm Drought Infrastructure scheme deliver vital infrastructure assistance to farmers struggling under prolonged drought conditions. The Yorke and Mid-North region has had the highest uptake of the grant with over 700 approved applications.

Through the drought package, financial support has also been made available to 6,390 students from 111 schools to attend camps and excursions, providing valuable learning experiences and a sense of joy during what may be a difficult time for their families.

More than 550 people impacted by drought have received direct financial assistance through the Rural Support Relief Fund Grants of $1,500 for essential costs including groceries, council rates, utility bills, vehicle bills and school costs.

Across the state 630 sport and active recreation clubs impacted by drought have secured grants up to $5,000 to ease financial pressures and keep communities active.

Since the package was announced, hundreds of people have come together at 96 drought support events across the state, through PIRSA’s Connecting Communities program, with more scheduled over the coming months.

For more information on the drought support available, visit pir.sa.gov.au/drought-support

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Through this significant $73 million package we’ve been able to assist thousands of farmers across the state in areas they need – whether it be fodder, immediate financial support, or a chance for respite for families.

More than 3000 farmers have been eligible for grants of up to $20,000 for key pieces of infrastructure to help them be more resilient through this, and future droughts.

Although we’ve started to see some more promising conditions in some areas, we are acutely aware this drought is not over. Even once it is, its impacts will continue to be felt.

Just as we have done with the algal bloom for our coastal communities, we will continue to support our farmers.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The Drought Support Package has had strong uptake, showing that the wide range of assistance measures available are hitting the mark for so many of the state’s 9,500 farmers.

Despite the very welcome rain in parts of the state, we know this drought is far from over and we will continue to support our regional communities that do so much for our state.

Getting feed to farmers is critical right now but linking it with expert advice provided by the technical advisory service will help producers make the best decisions for their businesses into the season ahead.

Attributable to Jim Maitland, co-owner and operator of Maitland Foods

The prolonged dry conditions have meant we have had to reconsider how we future proof our business.

Maitland Foods has received a part payment to install a 370-litre water tank and two submersible solar water pumps, providing greater reassurance to safeguard us for drought.

Attributable to Travis Tobin, Livestock SA CEO

Livestock SA welcomes the extension of the Donated Fodder Transport Assistance Scheme and the establishment of a new Technical Advisory Service, and the government’s recognition that producers are still under immense pressure from prolonged drought conditions.

Producers continue to face extremely challenging conditions and a long recovery. The additional funding to extend the Red Meat Challenges Project will enable us to maintain opportunities for communities to connect with increased focus on technical guidance.

Resilience and recovery are built on strong knowledge and even stronger communities.