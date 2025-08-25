When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 25, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 25, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Viva Raw LLC. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Ground Beef for Dogs and Ground Chicken for Dogs and Cats

Company Announcement

August 25, 2025 – Viva Raw LLC, Charlotte, NC is voluntarily recalling two lots of dog and cat foods due to contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The recall is for Lot 21495 (Viva Ground Beef for Dogs; Viva Beef & Turkey for Puppies) and Lot 21975 (Viva Ground Chicken for Dogs; Viva Chunked Chicken for Dogs; Viva Chicken for Cats; Viva Pure Chicken).

Salmonella and Listeria can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella or Listeria should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella and Listeria can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers. Pregnant women are especially susceptible to Listeria infection, which can result in miscarriage. The young, the elderly, and people with weak immune systems are more vulnerable to infection.

Pets with Salmonella or Listeria infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The products were distributed between July 2, 2025 and August 21, 2025 directly to consumers nationwide and to a small number of select retailers in NY, IL, SC, FL, KS, CA, and AZ. The product is distributed as frozen 1 lb. bricks in clear vacuum packaging and the lot number is printed on the top of the packaging. Please see the attached example of product labels.

The potential for contamination was identified after routine testing was conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. Only products from Lots 21495 and 21975 are affected. No illnesses in dogs, cats, or humans related to these lots have been reported to date.

If you have products from Lot 21495 or Lot 21975, please contact Viva Raw at info@vivarawpets.com for a refund on any remaining product. You should then dispose of the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.

If you have any questions, please email us at info@vivarawpets.com or call/text us at (919) 371-8882 between 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EST Monday to Friday.