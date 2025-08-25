SAMHSA Announces $43M in Supplemental Funding to Support Youth Recovery Housing Services

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) today announced $43 million in new supplemental funding available to State Opioid Response (SOR) program grantees to expand recovery housing services for young adults, ages 18-24. This investment advances President Trump’s Executive Order, Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets.

“We are confronting the root causes of homelessness, including addiction, with urgency and resolve,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “This funding expands recovery housing for young adults, strengthens pathways to lasting recovery, and marks a decisive step in reducing homelessness and improving public safety.”

“Three out of four young adults do not have stable housing when they first engage with the SOR program,” said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Dr. Art Kleinschmidt. “As a person in recovery and a former recovery house resident myself, I experienced first-hand the transformational role recovery housing plays in breaking the cycle of addiction. These investments will ensure that young people experiencing addiction and homelessness have access to those same life-changing opportunities.”

This one-year supplemental funding requires grant recipients to develop and/or expand recovery housing services for young adults with opioid or stimulant use disorders. States and territories that accept the supplemental funding will also be able to provide treatment, including family-based treatment, provide dedicated care coordinators to assist in navigating various service sectors, and provide individuals with a range of recovery support services such as coaching, vocational training, employment support, transportation, childcare and more.

The current SOR formula will be used to calculate the award amounts for all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico with a minimum award of $500,000 to a planned maximum award amount of $2,961,809; an award amount of $100,000 will be offered to American Samoa, Guam, Micronesia, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, and Virgin Islands.

