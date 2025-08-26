The Spot: Capitol Hill’s Invitation-Only Crypto & AI Club Opening Beneath Buttersworth D.C.

Click.Media's Logo

Whispers move markets. They start at The Spot.” — Lawrence Heaslip, Founder of Click.Media

WASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city built on access, influence, and circles within circles, a new player is about to arrive. This September, Click Media will quietly open The Spot, an invitation-only private club hidden beneath the Butterworth restaurant at 319 Pennsylvania Ave. SE on Capitol Hill.The Spot is being designed as Washington’s most discreet gathering place for leaders in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. It won’t advertise, it won’t recruit, and most residents will never see it. But those who do—entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers shaping the future of money and technology—will enter a space where serious discussions unfold out of sight, yet within steps of the Capitol itself.Unlike other exclusive clubs in D.C., The Spot is not about networking for its own sake. It is about influence—a private arena where global finance, emerging AI, and national policy converge. Membership will be tightly restricted, with invitations extended only to a carefully chosen handful. The secrecy is part of the draw: privacy is the luxury, discretion is the service.And yet, locals whisper of a hidden path. Those who visit Butterworth and quietly ask for Bart may discover a gatekeeper. But the true key, they say, is a name: “Lawrence the Unknown.” Speak it, and one might—just might—be considered for entry.Already being called a “ Big Beautiful Business ”, The Spot is set to become a fixture of D.C.’s undercurrent of influence: part salon, part society, part power circle. For most, it will remain invisible. For the very few, it will be the most coveted room in the District.Business ContactClick Media170 New Camellia Blvd., Suite 100Covington, LA 70433PR Inquiry: (504) 225-2222Business Inquiry: (504) 225-3333Legal: (504) 225-8888Memberships: (504) 225-9999

