Tensions Rise and Bodies Fall in Robert J. Rosenbaum’s Gripping Western Mystery, “Blood and Water”

Blood and Water

Murder, Water Rights, and Greed Collide in the Fictional Wilds of Colorado — Set to Appear at the Manila International Book Fair 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his atmospheric mystery novel “ Blood and Water ,” author Robert J. Rosenbaum takes readers deep into Colorado’s Western Slope, where the death of an old rancher sets off a cascade of suspicion, secrets, and deadly consequences. What begins as an apparent accident — a rancher driving into the Flint River — soon turns murky, especially when no cause of death can be found.As longtime partners in crime-solving, C.W. Blakenship and Jake Grummond are thrust into the middle of a heated family dispute, as heirs quarrel over the ranch's future and a shadowy out-of-state developer eyes the valuable water rights. As tensions mount, so do the bodies, drawing readers into a riveting tale of land, legacy, and loyalty.Rosenbaum, a retired Colorado Mesa University professor and seasoned storyteller, brings local authenticity and dry wit to the pages, capturing the region’s rugged beauty while plumbing its moral complexity. His fictionalized setting serves as a vivid backdrop for a tightly woven mystery that speaks to real-world themes: family dynamics, environmental stakes, and the corrupting lure of wealth.“Blood and Water” will be featured at the Manila International Book Fair 2025, scheduled for September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila — an exciting opportunity for Southeast Asian readers to discover Rosenbaum’s unique blend of regional fiction and classic whodunit.Now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

