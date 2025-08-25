Submit Release
Live fire training exercise to be conducted at Kona Airport, Aug. 26-28

KONA, Hawai‘i — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) units will conduct live fire training exercises at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 26 to 28.

The public may see smoke and emergency vehicles during the exercise. Depending on the direction of the wind, smoke may blow inland. All flight operations will continue as normal.

The training is required for Hawai‘i airports to maintain Federal Aviation Administration standards. ARFF units will be testing response protocol to a live emergency scenario involving burning fuel. All appropriate safety precautions will be in place throughout the exercise.

Any questions should be directed to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at 808-587-2160.

