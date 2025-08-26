INDE Launches AI Virtual Try-On Mirror in Los Angeles: Meet Vyu AI

Vyu AI. The first user-centric digital fitting room for brands worldwide launches to allow instant photo-real try on in any space, 24/7.

Vyu is the culmination of 3 years work developing the ultimate digital try-on. Our outputs are now photo real, instantly rendered, faithful to any brand garments.” — Alex Poulson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 22 August 2025

INDE Launches Virtual Try-On Mirror in Los Angeles: Meet Vyu AI

Targeting forward-thinking fashion retailers and marketing agencies, INDE a product development agency based in LA, has launched Vyu AI. The first user-centric digital fitting room for brands worldwide.

The standalone 55 inch screen units feature a range of AI and augmented reality technology to enable customers to instantly visualise themselves in any fashion retailer garment in seconds. Bridging the ultimate gap between physical spaces and digital e-commerce.

Operates Everywhere

Programmable with hundreds of garments, units operate indoor or outdoor to offer retail brands a strong new avenue to interact with customers in stores, malls, public spaces, pop-up stores even digital display media environments.

CEO of INDE, Alex Poulson: “Vyu is the culmination of 3 years work developing the ultimate digital try-on. Our outputs and fits are now photo real, instantly rendered, faithful to any brand garments and more. We’re excited to the product bridge the gap between digital and physical showing how one can compliment another and drive awareness, interaction and sale”.

Instant Rollout

Vyu’s content inputs are now taken directly from brand’s existing e-commerce imagery removing the need for production or marketing adaptions. Vyu now subsumes all its reference imagery for each garment from a single garment/model image to integrated in seconds.

Loyalty Forward

Vyu is now integrated to provide ongoing data capture for all brands at the touch of a button. Units will now provide ongoing ability to promote new garments using existing user images, making the customer the star model of every single season refresh.

For more information on Vyu, please head to www.indestry.com/vyu

For press/marketing please contact alex@indestry.com

For further information on Vyu contact hello@indestry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.