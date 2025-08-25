Buxton Woods Reserve reopens to visitors after Hurricane Erin

The Buxton Woods Reserve site of the North Carolina Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve is now open to visitors after closing Aug. 18 due to the threat of damage from Hurricane Erin, and to protect public safety from the potential risk of downed trees, flooding and other hazards. Visitors should continue to exercise caution when visiting the site and be aware of the risk of potentially hazardous conditions associated with storm damage.

