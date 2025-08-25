Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,484 in the last 365 days.

Acquittal of False Imprisonment Did Not Bar Conviction on Kidnapping Count—C.A.

Acquittal of a defendant by a judge on a false-imprisonment count did not preclude the conviction of that man by a jury two days later, in the same case, of kidnapping the victim, the Fifth District Court of Appeal has held.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Acquittal of False Imprisonment Did Not Bar Conviction on Kidnapping Count—C.A.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more