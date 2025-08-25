Canada strengthens partnership with Poland in trade, defence, and energy

CANADA, August 25 - Canada’s new government has a mandate to diversify and strengthen international partnerships. To that end, we are taking historic steps to deepen Canada’s relationship with European Allies.

Today, the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, and the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, announced they will strengthen the Canada-Poland strategic partnership. The enhanced partnership will deepen ties across trade, defence, and energy security – investing in key sectors, such as clean energy, including nuclear, critical minerals, defence, aviation, cybersecurity, and advanced technologies.

Canada will be the Lead Nation of the 2026 International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland. This exhibition will promote Canadian innovation in defence and security technologies to international partners, attract further investment to our businesses, and help export Canadian solutions to international markets.

In Warsaw, Prime Minister Carney also met with the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki. The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional security and welcomed ongoing co-operation on defence, including through NATO. They discussed further co-operation to deliver greater stability, security, and prosperity for Ukraine and the rest of Europe. The Prime Minister also met with business leaders from various sectors, focusing on trade diversification with Poland and new investment opportunities in defence.

During his time in Poland, the Prime Minister thanked members of the Canadian Armed Forces for their dedication and sacrifice in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

Canada is deepening defence co-operation with our closest partners to strengthen collective security and build resilience. With Allies such as Poland, we are reinforcing NATO’s Eastern Flank, supporting Ukraine, and expanding the defence industrial base – with Canadian innovation, resources, and technology.

Quotes

“Canada’s new government is delivering on its mandate to strengthen and diversify international partnerships. The enhanced Canada-Poland strategic partnership will catalyze more European investment into Canada, create more demand for Canadian exports abroad, and reinforce Canada’s defence presence in Europe for greater security, stability, and prosperity.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“For over 100 years, Canada and Poland have worked together to defend our shared security. As we move forward to strengthen defence and security in Europe, Canada and Poland will work together to build up our industries, support our militaries, and defend our strong transatlantic alliance.” The Hon. David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

During his visit to Poland, Prime Minister Carney was accompanied by the Minister of National Defence, David J. McGuinty.

While in Warsaw, the Prime Minister welcomed the announcement by L3Harris Technologies Canada, a leader in advanced defence and aerospace technology, of a new production facility based in Katowice, Poland. The facility will manufacture advanced WESCAM EO/IR systems to support Poland, Ukraine, and other partners in the region, generate over $250 million in economic benefits for Canada, and support over 1,200 Canadian jobs.

Poland is one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union and Canada’s largest trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

Since 2015, Canada has trained over 45,000 members of the Security Forces of Ukraine through Operation UNIFIER.

The International Defence Industry Exhibition, held annually in Kielce, Poland, is one of the largest defence and security trade shows in Europe. This year’s edition, taking place in September, will be the largest to date, with an anticipated 30,000 visitors, over 700 exhibitors, and over 60 delegations across 39 countries.

As part of the renewed strategic partnership, Canada and Poland will hold annual bilateral dialogues between senior government officials to set strategic priorities and co-ordinate joint efforts.

Related products

Associated links