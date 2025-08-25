Citibot Unveils AI-Powered Refresh Tool to Help Governments Keep Websites Accurate and Accessible

Citibot offers AI chat solutions that help residents get instant answers, submit service requests, and receive real-time alerts. This ensures 24/7 customer service and better citizen engagement for local governments through web chat, text messaging, AI Vo

Groundbreaking product to be officially launched at 3CMA Annual Conference

Citibot Refresh gives governments a way to keep online information accurate while freeing up valuable staff time for more strategic work.” — Bratton Riley

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citibot , the leading provider of AI-powered communication solutions for local governments, today announced the launch of Citibot Refresh, a first-of-its-kind solution that leverages artificial intelligence to simplify and accelerate website content maintenance for local governments. The product will debut during the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA) Annual Conference in Clark County/Las Vegas, NV on September 4, 2025.Citibot Refresh is designed to address one of the toughest challenges facing government communicators: keeping local government websites consistent, accessible, and up to date. By harnessing the power of AI, Refresh makes it easier for communications staff to:- Eliminate outdated content, PDFs, and duplicate resources- Ensure compliance with new accessibility requirements- Improve collaboration across departments for faster updates- Create one unified, accurate online presence for residents- Prepare content to be easily integrated with emerging AI platformsThe official product launch will take place during the breakout session “Cleaning Up Your Website: Easy Ways for Proper Data Hygiene” on Thursday, September 4 at 9:45 AM in Melrose 3 & 4.The session will feature:- Molly Gillespie, Director of Communications & Community Engagement, Buffalo Grove, IL- Jay Warren, Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs, Arlington, TX- Moderator: Renae Jackson, City of Decatur, GAWith Citibot Refresh, we’re giving them a way to make data hygiene manageable, scalable, and future-ready. Governments can finally keep online information accurate while freeing up staff time to focus on strategic engagement.In addition to the product launch, Citibot will also be the proud sponsor of the Savvy Awards Luncheon on Thursday, September 4, at 12:15 PM.About CitibotCitibot builds AI-powered solutions to help local governments better engage with residents and operate more efficiently. From customer service automation to digital communication tools, Citibot empowers cities and counties to deliver equitable, accessible, and modern public service. Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, Citibot partners with forward-thinking government leaders across the United States.

