Attorney General Jackley Part of AG Coalition Demanding

Companies End Predatory AI Interactions with Children

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, along with 43 other Attorneys General, are demanding major artificial intelligence companies stop hurting children with certain content on their platforms.

The letter, sent to Anthropic, Apple, Chai AI, Google, Luka Inc., Meta, Microsoft, Nomi AI, Open AI, Perplexity AI, Replika, and xAI addresses reports of AI chatbots engaging in sexually inappropriate conversations with children. Internal Meta documents reveal the company authorized its AI Assistants to “flirt and engage in romantic roleplay with children” as young as eight. The letter also cites cases where other chatbots have allegedly encouraged harmful behavior in teenagers, including suicide and murder.

“I will not allow AI to threaten the safety and well-being of our children,” said Attorney General Jackley. “AI developers must act with integrity and caution when young users engage with their products.”

Attorney General Jackley, who is the Vice President of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), is joined on the letter by Attorneys General from: Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The letter can be found here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2025/pr25-43-letter.pdf

