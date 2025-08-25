Mayor Wu Appoints Rachel Skerritt to Boston School Committee

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the appointment of Rachel Skerritt to the Boston School Committee. The Boston School Committee is the governing body of Boston Public Schools (BPS). Skerritt will serve the remainder of the term that ends on January 1, 2028. Skerritt currently serves as a Chief Strategy Officer at Attuned Education Partners, which supports PK-12 and charter school systems, education champions, and non-profits nationwide with planning and implementation. She is a BPS alumna, and BPS parent, as well as a former BPS teacher, district administrator, and school leader.

“I’m thrilled to appoint Rachel Skerritt to the Boston School Committee,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Rachel is a remarkable public servant who has devoted her career to investing in our young people and working in partnership with BPS communities. As we build on our momentum to make BPS the first choice for families across Boston, Rachel’s leadership and expertise as a BPS school leader, administrator, teacher, alum and parent will be impactful in moving our work forward.”

“The trajectory of my life was changed due to preparation and experiences I had as a Boston Public Schools student,” said Rachel Skerritt. “BPS also shaped my identity and philosophy as an educator, with many of my formative leadership experiences taking place in our schools and at the central office. In addition, I proudly wear the hat of BPS parent, and look forward to the honor of serving on the Boston School Committee in service of students and families across the city as we collaborate to ensure success in career and life for all of our young people.”

“We look forward to serving alongside Rachel in this important work,” said Boston School Committee Chairperson Jeri Robinson. “Our Committee, alongside BPS and the City, is committed to ensuring we deliver a stronger, more equitable future to our students. Through her expertise and dedication, we are confident that Rachel will be a collaborative colleague and a trusted ally to Boston’s school communities.”

“Rachel’s extensive educational leadership experience and her deep connection to the Boston community will serve as valuable assets to our students and families,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper. “As a BPS graduate, educator, parent, and former principal, she brings lived experience and professional expertise that will help us continue building a district where every student can thrive. We are excited to have her join us in this mission and look forward to continuing our partnership with the Boston School Committee as we expand opportunities, elevate students’ voices, and work together to ensure all Boston’s young people have the tools they need to succeed.”

Skerritt has 20 years of educational leadership experience with an extensive history of responsive, mission-driven engagement across diverse school and district contexts. Prior to joining Attuned, Rachel served for five years as Head of School at Boston Latin School (BLS), the nation’s first public school and the top ranked public high school in Massachusetts. There, she led a community of 2,400 students and 200 staff through seismic shifts in teaching and learning due to the global pandemic, and she served on a task force appointed by the Boston School Committee to restructure the admissions policy for the city’s three exam schools in service of greater racial, geographic, and socio-economic equity. Rachel assumed leadership of BLS after her role as Deputy Chief of Leadership Development for DC Public Schools, designing professional learning for the system’s principals and amplifying the district’s residency for aspiring administrators.

Previously, she successfully led Eastern Senior High School through federal turnaround status, implementing the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and raising the school’s graduation rate to among the highest in the district. Before her move to Washington, DC, Rachel was Chief of Staff for BPS. She assumed the Chief of Staff position after her first school principalship at Another Course to College, a small pilot high school in Boston.

Rachel began her career as an English teacher, imparting her love of literature and writing to seventh, tenth, and twelfth graders. She holds a BA in English and a Masters in Secondary Education from the University of Pennsylvania, a Masters in Education Administration from the University of Massachusetts Boston, and a Masters in Leadership from McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. She grew up in Dorchester and is a resident of Roslindale.

The School Committee is responsible for:

Defining the vision, mission, and goals of the Boston Public Schools;

Establishing and monitoring the annual operating budget;

Hiring, managing, and evaluating the Superintendent; and

Setting and reviewing district policies and practices to support student achievement.

The School Committee meets approximately twice per month during the school year to adopt, review and modify policies and practices that support teaching, learning and improved student achievement. With the exception of executive sessions, Committee meetings are open to the public, feature public comment periods and are broadcast on Boston City TV.