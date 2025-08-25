Spiritual Memoir 'In the Covenant of the Ark' to Be Showcased at Manila International Book Fair 2025

In the Covenant of the Ark

New book by Judith Perrine Armour explores prophetic experiences and modern-day divine encounters

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the Covenant of the Ark , a newly published memoir by Judith Perrine Armour, will be featured at the upcoming Manila International Book Fair, taking place September 10–14, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center Manila.The book documents a contemplative mystical journey and explores the enduring presence of God in modern times. Presented as a spiritual chronicle, the memoir follows the author’s personal experiences of receiving what she describes as the gifts of the Holy Spirit—including prophecy, healing, wisdom, discernment, and miracles. The narrative offers insight into how these manifestations align with the prophecy found in Joel 3:1–3, in which God promises to pour out His Spirit on all humanity.Through a series of lived experiences, the book highlights various spiritual encounters that reflect God’s continuing involvement in human lives. The work aims to encourage reflection on divine communication, spiritual readiness, and faith in contemporary society.Author Judith Perrine Armour brings a voice shaped by prayer, contemplation, and a lifelong search for meaning within the context of Christian spirituality. In the Covenant of the Ark is intended for readers interested in charismatic faith expressions, personal transformation, and biblical prophecy.The title will be available for viewing and purchase during the Manila International Book Fair 2025 and is currently distributed through Amazon and other leading online digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

