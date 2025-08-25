New Report from MergersandAcquisitions.net Highlights Valuations, Acquirers, and Deal Trends in IT & Managed Services

Comprehensive analysis of IT Services & MSP M&A reveals deal activity, valuation multiples, top acquirers, and 2025–26 market outlook.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MergersandAcquisitions.net today announced the release of its latest industry research report, providing a comprehensive analysis of mergers and acquisitions in the IT consulting, IT services, and managed service provider (MSP) sectors. Covering activity from 2021 through early 2025, the report delivers a data-driven overview of deal flow, valuation multiples, top strategic acquirers, and market outlook for 2025–2026.The report draws on publicly disclosed transactions, market benchmarks, and proprietary analysis to create a clear picture of consolidation across the IT services landscape. It is designed for business owners, investors, and corporate development professionals seeking to understand where capital is flowing, what multiples are being paid, and which strategic buyers are shaping the market.Key Highlights from the ReportDeal Activity – MSPs continued to consolidate at a record pace, with more than 100 announced deals in the first quarter of 2025 alone. This trend reflects strong demand for recurring-revenue service models and cybersecurity capabilities.Valuation Multiples – Public comps show EV/EBITDA medians ranging from approximately 10× in Europe and Japan to 16× in India, with U.S. firms at ~13×. EV/Revenue multiples range between 1.4× and 3.2× depending on region.Top Acquirers – Major consolidators include Accenture, IBM, Insight Enterprises, CDW, Wipro, Capgemini, CGI, and NTT DATA, each executing targeted acquisitions to deepen capabilities in cloud, automation, and security.Notable Transactions – Case studies include IBM’s $6.4 billion acquisition of HashiCorp (closed February 2025), Hitachi’s $9.6 billion acquisition of GlobalLogic, and Insight Enterprises’ $410 million purchase of SADA.Market Outlook – Improving financing conditions and sustained private equity activity are expected to support continued consolidation through 2025–2026, with buyers showing particular interest in cybersecurity, cloud automation, and AI-enabled services.The full report includes charts, valuation tables, deal snapshots, and expert commentary. It also provides a forward-looking assessment of deal drivers, risks, and sector themes shaping the next 12 to 24 months.AvailabilityThe IT Services & MSP M&A Report (2021–2025) is now available for download at https://mergersandacquisitions.net/it-services-msp-ma-trends-analysis-report/ About MergersandAcquisitions.netMergersandAcquisitions.net is a trusted resource for business owners, investors, and corporate buyers seeking clarity and direction in today’s complex deal environment. Beyond providing industry research and market intelligence, the firm specializes in helping company owners manage the business sale process from preparation through closing. Its team delivers guidance on valuation, deal structuring, buyer outreach, and negotiation to ensure clients maximize outcomes and minimize risks. With deep expertise across multiple industries, MergersandAcquisitions.net combines hands-on transaction experience with data-driven insights to support successful exits and long-term growth strategies. MergersandAcquisitions.net is partnership with InvestmentBank.com

