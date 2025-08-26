Mozaik transforms the TikTok era of solo content into tag-team filmmaking, letting creators build short films together

Mozaik Logo

Mozaik app turns solo short videos into collaborative films with its Movie Tag feature, now available for free on iOS and Android.

Mozaik was built to turn short-form video into a shared storytelling experience. With Movie Tag, anyone can collaborate with friends to create films one scene at a time.” — Roger Janik, Founder of Mozaik

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mozaik announced today that its collaborative short-film app is now available as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play . The app’s standout feature, called “Movie Tag,” lets users start a short film by recording a 30-second scene and then tag friends to continue the story. Each project is capped at 10 scenes, resulting in a multi-scene movie of up to five minutes.Users can choose specific friends to participate or have Mozaik automatically cast other creators if needed to keep the story going. Once the final scene is completed, the app stitches the segments together and publishes the short film on the platform for others to watch and share.The U.S.-based launch comes amid uncertainty about TikTok’s future in the United States. Mozaik is positioning itself as a homegrown alternative for short-form video creators, emphasizing collaborative storytelling over the solitary format of other platforms.“We built Mozaik to make collaborative filmmaking easy and accessible to everyone,” said Roger Janik, founder, and CEO of Mozaik. “Short-form video is often a solitary effort, so Mozaik was designed to turn it into a shared experience — with the movie-tag feature, friends can collectively tell a story, one scene at a time by tagging a friend and Mozaik will auto-stitch the scenes together to create the final feature.”In addition to Movie Tag mode, Mozaik offers several other creative features. A “Direct” mode allows users to plan and organize multi-scene films while casting participants, and an “Act” mode lets people browse and claim open roles in other users’ stories. A “Twist” feature enables users to remix completed films by adding new scenes or alternate endings, encouraging endless variations of community-created content.About Mozaik Mozaik Inc. is a Houston-based technology company focused on collaborative short-form video creation. Founded in 2024, the company provides a platform that enables users to create, share and participate in multi-scene short films using only their smartphones. The Mozaik app automatically handles editing, transitions and effects, making storytelling accessible even without professional video skills. Mozaik is available as a free download on iOS and Android devices.iOS App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mozaik/id6502041844 Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mozaikapp.backlot

Mozaik App Overview – Turning Short-Form Video Into Collaborative Tag-Team Filmmaking With Movie Tag, Direct, Act, and Twist Features

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.