DWR issues fishing emergency change to increase daily limit at 3 waterbodies

Vernon Reservoir

Salt Lake City — Due to low water levels at two waterbodies and planned outlet repairs at another, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources issued an emergency change to increase the daily fishing limit at Big Montes Creek Reservoir, Nine Mile Reservoir and Vernon Reservoir, effective immediately.

DWR Director Riley Peck issued the emergency change to the Utah Fishing Guidebook on Aug. 20, allowing for increased angler harvest at the three waterbodies.

Big Montes Creek Reservoir in Uintah County

Water levels at Big Montes Creek Reservoir are being decreased in order to perform needed outlet repairs. Any remaining water will be delivered to downstream shareholders before Sept. 1. Because the DWR does not maintain a conservation pool at Big Montes Creek Reservoir, it is anticipated that the majority of the fish will be lost when the water levels are drawn down. Because these fish have not been disease tested, relocating them to another waterbody is not feasible.

"With Big Montes Creek Reservoir's repairs and the drought-related low water levels at Nine Mile Reservoir and Vernon Reservoir, we want anglers to be able to harvest these fish so they can be used and not wasted as water levels continue to decline this fall," Peck said. "We hope anglers can prioritize fishing at these waterbodies because increased harvest will hopefully improve the survival of any remaining fish, as well."

The existing statewide daily fish limits are being doubled at Big Montes Creek Reservoir and now include the following:

100 bluegill or green sunfish

12 largemouth bass

16 channel catfish

48 bullhead

This change is effective Aug. 20 and will remain in effect until Dec. 31.

Nine Mile Reservoir in Sanpete County

Nine Mile Reservoir is currently experiencing low water levels, due to drought. As a result, the DWR has doubled the daily fish limits, allowing anglers to keep eight rainbow trout and eight tiger trout.

This change also went into effect Aug. 20 and will remain in effect until Oct. 31.

Vernon Reservoir in Tooele County

Vernon Reservoir is also experiencing drought-related water losses, and the DWR doubled the following daily fish limits at this waterbody:

Eight brown trout

Eight rainbow trout

Eight tiger trout

This change also went into effect Aug. 20 and will remain in effect until Oct. 31.

All other rules established in the 2025 Utah Fishing Guidebook remain in effect.