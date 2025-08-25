Summary of Incident: Border Patrol Agents discover crash with fatalities involving a motorcycle and a convertible

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On June 21, 2025, at approximately 2:12 a.m., Border Patrol Agents assigned to a checkpoint located approximately 29 miles north of the United States-Mexico border and 20 miles northeast of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Sonoita Station observed an unknown vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of State Route 90 near Benson, AZ. BPAs in marked USBP vehicles drove north on the northbound lanes to alert the vehicle’s driver they were traveling on the wrong side of the highway.

At approximately 2:18 a.m., the BPAs observed the vehicle’s single taillight, which they identified as a motorcycle, traveling northbound on the southbound lanes. A BPA requested via agency radio that USBP Sonoita Station personnel contact the City of Benson Police Department in Benson, Arizona and advise them of the situation. A BPA activated the USBP vehicle’s emergency lights to alert the motorcycle rider that they were driving on the wrong side of the highway.

At approximately 2:21 a.m., the BPA saw a crash occur on the southbound lanes of State Route 90, reported the incident via agency radio that the motorcycle had crashed approximately 11 miles north of the checkpoint, and requested assistance from the local fire department and emergency medical services.

A BPA approached the crash site and observed that the motorcycle traveling in the wrong direction had collided with a convertible that was driving southbound on State Route 90. The BPA reported flames had engulfed both the motorcycle and the convertible and the BPA attempted to extinguish the flames with a handheld fire extinguisher to no avail. The BPA reported that the motorcycle rider had suffered multiple dismembering injuries, and that the driver of the convertible displayed no signs of life. BPAs were unable to access the driver of the convertible to render aid due to the fire.

At approximately 2:28 a.m., BPD arrived at the accident location and assumed control of the scene. BPD subsequently identified the motorcycle rider as a 35-year-old male U.S. citizen and the driver of the convertible as a 17-year-old female U.S. citizen.

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner determined the male’s time of death was at 2:28 a.m., assumed custody of the remains of both decedents and transported them to the PCOME’s facility in Tucson, AZ. PCOME personnel advised CBP OPR that they will conduct autopsies of both decedents and will provide copies of the reports to CBP OPR when completed.