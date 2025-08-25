Summary of Incident: Alien drowns in the American Canal in El Paso after entering illegally

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On June 15, 2025, at 6:02 p.m., Department of Defense personnel operating a Stryker scope truck in the El Paso Station area of operation observed three suspects illegally enter the United States, 3.13 miles east of the Bridge of Americas Port of Entry. The scope truck operator observed the three suspected illegal aliens scale the International Border Fence and enter the American Canal, which was partially filled with water.

At 6:06 p.m., El Paso Station Border Patrol Agents working the area observed two of the suspected aliens in the canal and requested water rescue assistance from the El Paso Fire Department. At 6:10 p.m., responding BPAs and DOD personnel pulled two of the individuals out of the canal. Additional BPAs in the area continued the search for the third individual, later identified as a 41-year-old citizen of Guatemala.

At 6:11 p.m., a BPA located a man floating face down in the canal approximately two tenths of a mile southeast of where the two aliens were rescued. The BPA entered the canal and pulled the man partially onto the cement embankment, observed the man was unresponsive, and immediately initiated CPR.

At 6:16 a.m., fire department personnel arrived on scene, assisted the BPA in removing the man from the canal, and took over CPR. At 6:25 p.m., fire department personnel transported the man to University Medical Center via ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at 6:59 p.m.

On July 15, 2025, the El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy of the man's remains. The Medical Examiner advised the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility they would provide the results of the autopsy when available.

CBP OPR is reviewing the incident. CBP OPR notified the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General.