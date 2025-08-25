Summary of Incident: Illegal Alien struck by vehicle while running across the highway in El Paso

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On August 17, 2025, at 9:31 p.m., a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent performing patrol activities approximately a half mile west of the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso, TX, located an unknown man near a concertina wire barricade adjacent to the Rio Grande River. The SBPA called out to the man, but he ran into the tall grass near the river.

At 9:33 p.m., the SBPA returned to his vehicle. While using binoculars, the SBPA observed another individual exit a nearby canal and run toward a chain link fence by the Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway. The person was later identified as an adult female citizen of Ecuador. The SBPA, speaking Spanish, ordered the woman to stop, but she ignored him and climbed over the fence. The SBPA observed her run across the eastbound lanes of the highway. As the woman attempted to cross the westbound lanes, she was struck by an automobile. The SBPA requested emergency medical services using his service radio and directed additional BPAs to respond to the vehicle accident scene.

At 9:35 p.m., BPAs arrived at the location where the woman was struck and saw a vehicle approaching her body. A BPA attempted to get the driver’s attention by waving his hands, but was unsuccessful, as the driver ran over the body. The driver did not stop and caused significant additional injuries to the woman. BPAs blocked the road with their emergency vehicles. A BPA Paramedic assessed the woman but did not detect a pulse. The BPA Paramedic used an electrocardiogram to further assess her but was unable to detect any cardiac activity.

At 9:44 p.m., the El Paso Fire Department arrived and assumed primary medical care. EPFD emergency medical technicians were unable to detect a pulse and did not provide medical care.

On August 18, 2025, at 2:23 a.m., the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner personnel arrived and declared the woman deceased, listing the time of death as 2:45 a.m. Later that day, OME personnel conducted an autopsy and determined the preliminary manner of death was accidental due to blunt force trauma.

The El Paso Police Department is investigating the incident and CBP OPR is reviewing it. CBP OPR notified the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General.