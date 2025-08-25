DHHL MEDIA RELEASE: Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Awards 115 Turnkey Homes in East Kapolei

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS

KA ʻOIHANA ʻĀINA HOʻOPULAPULA

KALI WATSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

KATIE L. LAMBERT

DEPUTY DIRECTOR

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS AWARDS 115 TURNKEY HOMES IN EAST KAPOLEI

Kaʻuluokahaʻi to House 700 Native Hawaiian Families Upon Completion in 2029

Leslie Gohier celebrates award of lot at Kaʻuluokahʻi II-C.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 24, 2025

HONOLULU — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) awarded 115 turnkey homes for its newest master-planned community, Kaʻuluokahaʻi, on August 23, 2025.

“This administration is delivering on the promise to build homesteads for our Native Hawaiian families and we see progress in motion when homes are awarded and more families are taken off the waitlist,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “These ‘ohana have endured far too long and deserve this opportunity. My office will continue to work alongside DHHL to ensure the resources the department needs are available to fully execute on its mission.”

Leslie Gohier was one in the crowd of more than 600 Native Hawaiians who attended Saturday’s lot selection at Honouliuli Middle School.

“I know the struggle of not getting a lot,” said Leslie Gohier, DHHL beneficiary and Māʻili resident.

Gohier, 76, submitted an application in 1988 for a spot on the Oʻahu residential waitlist. Over the years, she has participated in five previous lot selections but has never received an offer.In March 2025, Gohier received a project lease – DHHL’s new and expedited approach to addressing its long-standing waitlist.

“DHHL will continue seeking innovative strategies to accelerate housing options for our families,” DHHL Director Kali Watson said. “Innovation encompasses various aspects such as awarding project leases, the way we build — developing large-scale communities, the locations we build — actively seeking valuable land across the state, the financing avenues we explore — such as low-income housing tax credits, and our commitment to collaborating with the aliʻi trusts, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and organizations like the Hawaiian Council.”

Many Kaʻuluokahaʻi II-C lot selection participants held undivided interest or project leases, with some holding on to their dream of homeownership since the 1960s and 1970s.

The houses, built by Gentry Homes, range in size from two- to five-bedrooms and cost between $498,000 to $691,000. All prospective applicants were required to prequalify for financing before selecting a lot. This process allows the developer to align the construction of Kaʻuluokahaʻi with the financial capabilities of its future homeowners. This new initiative aims to ensure those on the waitlist are not bypassed due to income limitations.

For more than 100 families the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) made homeownership more attainable through the awarding of more than $65 million in loans.

After nearly three hours of waiting, Gohier’s name was called; selectee number 58. Overcome with emotion, Gohier selected the home she had waited for, for some 37 years.

“I’m at a loss for words, but the reality of being called is the greatest gift I could ever receive. For me, to have this opportunity to share with my family is a blessing,” Gohier said.

DHHL broke ground on the 121.5-acre parcel in August of 2023. Homes for increment II-C are slated for completion in the early part of 2026.

The Future of Kaʻuluokahaʻi

A mixed-residential community, the entirety of Kaʻuluokahaʻi will be built by Gentry Homes in multiple phases:

Increment II-D: 118 units, slated for completion in the summer 2027.

Increment II-E: 133 units, slated for completion in the summer 2028.

Increment II-F: 151 units, slated for completion in summer 2029.

“It’s a true privilege to build houses for DHHL’s beneficiaries and Gentry Homes remains dediated to delivering on a product families can call ‘home’ for generations to come,” said Quentin Machida, president and chief executive officer of Gentry Homes.

Kaʻuluokahaʻi will cost $152 million to develop.

“The department is excited to work closely with Governor Green and the Hawaiʻi State Legislature in the upcoming session to fully fund the remaining increments of Kaʻuluokahaʻi,” Watson added. “In addition, DHHL will be requesting further appropriations to ensure it can continue reducing the waitlist therefore fulfilling the vision of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole by providing housing for Native Hawaiians.”

Click here for visuals and soundbites.

B-roll (4:59)

Soundbites:

Leslie Gohier, Kaʻuluokahaʻi awardee

(:50 seconds)

“I’m at a loss for words, I knew the opportunity was going to happen, but to actually let it happen, the reality of being called, my name being called, because I’ve been here five times, and people around us got picked, and it was disappointing but still I was happy because people were being able to get a house. And that for me now, getting the opportunity to actually choose a lot for me and my family is the greatest gift I could ever ever receive. So I’m blessed to have been chosen to get a lot.”

(:47 seconds)

“I cannot say enough how overwhelmed and excited I am to continue on this venture to have something that will be passed on. So I am, I wasn’t going to cry, I kept saying as soon as I get the keys that’s when I’m going to let it out. But I can’t hold it in anymore, so I’m just so grateful to everybody that saw me through this journey.”

Media Contact:

Diamond Badajos

Information and Community Relations Officer

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, State of Hawai‘i

Cell: 808-342-0873

Email: [email protected]