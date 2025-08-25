CE: Spirit of War of Resistance reinforcing patriotic conviction

MACAU, August 25 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said that amid ongoing and unprecedented global changes, Macao must draw inspiration from the spirit of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in order to reinforce the community’s patriotic convictions.

Mr Sam made the remarks at the opening ceremony of Macao’s staging of “For National Liberation and World Peace – Thematic Exhibition Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War”.

The thematic exhibition is organised by the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and supported by the Museum of the War of Chinese People’s Resistance against Japanese Aggression, and is being held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

In his speech, Mr Sam said through sustained commemorative activities, the local community would be inspired to remember history, unite in progress, and collectively advance the practising of the “One country, two systems” principle, contributing to the nation’s rejuvenation.

During 14 years of resistance, the Communist Party of China (CPC) spearheaded a united front, serving as the backbone of the struggle. Macao compatriots were active in their response, establishing patriotic groups after the “September 18th Incident” in 1931, to raise funds and promote resistance efforts. Despite becoming an isolated enclave after the fall of Guangzhou and Hong Kong, Macao sheltered hundreds of thousands of refugees and emerged as a critical lifeline for supplies and rescue activities, epitomising solidarity in adversity, said Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive noted that figures such as General Ye Ting, composer Xian Xinghai, medical doctor Ke Lin, and other medical personnel from Kiang Wu Hospital, alongside youth volunteers such as Lin Yao, Liang Jie, and Liao Jintao, exemplified Macao’s indispensable role in the resistance. Their sacrifices and contributions form an enduring legacy of patriotism and humanitarianism, he added.

Macao’s role in the war not only embodied the spirit of patriotism, but also demonstrated international humanitarianism, said Mr Sam.

The exhibition, Mr Sam stressed, served to commemorate history, and to reaffirm Macao’s commitment to peace and innovation. By upholding the “One country” principle and leveraging Macao’s “two systems” advantage, the city will continue contributing to national development and global harmony, he added.

Mr Sam quoted President Xi Jinping’s assertion that history is the best textbook, as well as the best dose of sobriety. As Macao’s effort in relation to “One country, two systems” was entering a new phase of development, the city would make use of the occasion of the commemoration to promote among the broader local community – particularly the younger generation – the national spirit, with patriotism at its core. Reflecting on the nation’s trials and triumphs, and honouring the dedication and sacrifices of its forebears, Macao would aim to transform historical memory into a wellspring of spiritual strength for contemporary society, Mr Sam said.

Also delivering a speech at the opening ceremony was Deputy Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, and Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong.

In his address, Mr Zheng stated that the decision of the CPC Central Committee to hold grand commemorative events this year carried profound significance in relation to remembering history, honouring martyrs, promoting the great spirit of patriotism and resistance, and consolidating strength to advance the nation’s modernisation and rejuvenation through the Chinese path to modernisation.

In reflecting on the smoke-filled battlefields of the war, it should be noted that Macao, though small, never stood idle, Mr Zheng said. The Macao compatriots devoted themselves wholeheartedly to national salvation, whether by courageously joining the front lines, rescuing refugees, or donating funds and supplies – all vivid embodiments of patriotic devotion and national solidarity, he added.

Since the beginning of this year, Macao society has actively organised events to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the war, particularly advancing academic research on Macao's wartime history, and enriching the region’s historical archives on patriotism and wartime contributions.

Mr Zheng quoted President Xi’s remarks, saying the great spirit of the War of Resistance is a precious spiritual legacy of the Chinese people, forever serving as a powerful driving force to inspire the overcoming of all obstacles on the path to realising the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Mr Zheng noted that the current period marked a critical phase for advancing national strength and rejuvenation through the Chinese path to modernisation, with the practice of “One country, two systems” principle entering a new stage. Macao’s development and its greater contributions to national rejuvenation stand as vital missions in this new era.

Mr Zheng outlined two key aspirations. First, he expressed the hope for the Macao community to continue to study President Xi's important directives, inherit and uphold the great wartime spirit, leverage the strengths of the “One country, two systems” principle, safeguard national security and Macao's stability, focus on economic growth and development, and pioneer new frontiers in high-quality governance under the “One country, two systems” principle.

Second, Mr Zheng hoped Macao’s young people would carry forward the revolutionary heritage, shoulder the responsibility of national rejuvenation, and become dedicated inheritors of, and builders on, the “One country, two systems” principle.

Approximately 280 officials and community representatives attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition. Other officiating guests of the thematic exhibition included: the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; the Political Commissar of the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison, Mr Lin Qinghua; the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei; and the head of the MSAR Government’s interdepartmental task group for the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam.

“For National Liberation and World Peace – Thematic Exhibition Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War” is being held until 24 September.

Featuring rare photographs and archival footage, the exhibition chronicles the 14-year resistance from the “September 18th Incident” in 1931 through to victory in 1945, underscoring the theme of “Remembering History, Honouring Martyrs, Cherishing Peace, and Creating a Great Future”. A dedicated section highlights Macao’s wartime efforts in fundraising, refugee aid, and frontline support. For updates, visit the commemorative website, in Chinese and Portuguese: www.kzsl80.gov.mo.