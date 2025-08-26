Rent A Cyber Friend- The Human Economy

Francesco Vitali, CEO of Rent A Cyber Friend, launches ToVouchOrNotToVouch.com to share his insurance claim experience and invite other founders.

This campaign is not just about one company — it’s about transparency for every founder who relies on startup insurance,” — — Francesco Vitali, CEO & Co-Founder, Rent A Cyber Friend, Inc.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Francesco Vitali, co-founder and CEO of Rent A Cyber Friend , Inc., has announced the launch of ToVouchOrNotToVouch.com, a public initiative aimed at increasing transparency in how startup insurance claims are handled.The announcement follows Vitali’s experience pursuing coverage after a major European server outage in June 2025 temporarily disrupted the Rent A Cyber Friend platform, which serves 2.6 million registered users worldwide. According to Vitali, the process of seeking coverage highlighted challenges that many founders may face when dealing with insurers.“Startup founders buy insurance with the expectation of clarity and support in times of crisis,” said Vitali. “What I encountered instead was a maze of shifting requests and prolonged procedures. This campaign is not only about my company’s experience — it is about opening the conversation for all founders who rely on these protections.”A Timeline of EventsInitial Requests: Adjusters sought documents including a Statement of Work, invoices, and direct contact with Rent A Cyber Friend’s PR firm.Additional Requirements: Over time, further documentation was requested, including detailed breakdowns and recorded statements.Extended Review: The process has stretched across months without resolution, raising broader questions about how such claims are managed.A Public RepositoryIn response, Vitali has launched ToVouchOrNotToVouch.com as an open repository of correspondence and materials related to the claim process. The site also invites other founders and policyholders to share their own experiences with startup-focused insurance products.“This is bigger than one claim,” Vitali added. “Transparency benefits the entire innovation ecosystem. If insurance products are marketed to founders, then the way those products respond in a real crisis deserves public visibility.”Next StepsRent A Cyber Friend, Inc. is preparing formal inquiries to state and federal agencies while continuing to engage with its insurer. In parallel, the company is raising awareness across media and social platforms to highlight the need for clearer, more reliable protections for founders.About Rent A Cyber Friend, Inc.Rent A Cyber Friend is building the New Human Economy — a digital platform that transforms human presence into economic opportunity. By enabling real-time mentoring, skills-sharing, and micro-services, the platform empowers millions worldwide to earn income with dignity and connection.Media ContactPress Team – Vitsia Entertainment Group , Inc.📧 mngr@vitsia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.