Former Beauty Queen Fights for Love That Sees Beyond physical appereance in For My Heart and Mind by Darin TaDream

A heartfelt romance about self-worth, hidden identity, and rediscovering love that personality over beauty

CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world obsessed with appearances, Darin TaDream’s newest novel For My Heart and Mind dives beneath the surface to explore the emotional journey of a woman who longs to be seen for more than her beauty. With charm, wit, and deeply human characters, TaDream delivers a heartfelt romance that speaks to anyone who's ever wanted to be truly understood.The novel follows Candice Rickson, a former Miss U.S. Beauty who has been abandoned by the very world that once celebrated her. Deserted by her controlling pageant mother and forced to fend for herself, Candice begins to build a life on her own terms. Working her way through college, she hides her striking appearance with costuming and modest clothing under a false name—longing to find a man who will love her not for how she looks, but for who she is inside.When she crosses paths with Todd Thesian, an aspiring talent agent from her childhood who still holds onto a crush from long ago, fate seems to stir. But Candice’s painful past and mistrust of superficial affection threaten to obscure the truth right in front of her.“Could it be that fate holds the hearts true, when the mind is disillusioned by apprehension?” TaDream asks through this emotionally layered story.Behind the pen name Darin TaDream is a self-described “simple workingman” whose foray into writing began as a humorous challenge from his wife. What started as a playful dare evolved into a passion for crafting heartfelt, thought-provoking romance novels. With For My Heart and Mind, his fourth book, TaDream proves he has a real voice in contemporary romance storytelling.Other books by the author include:• …Can Come True• Run The Table: Acceptance• Chance Upon Wilmartin: Desperate JourneyPrimary Message: Beauty fades, but the heart and mind endure. This book reminds readers that true fulfillment lies in being valued for one’s inner self.Visit DarinTaDream.me for more information.

Global Book Network - Darin Tadream, author of For My Heart And Mind

