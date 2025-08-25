New Health Care Investments in Prince Albert and Shellbrook

CANADA, August 25 - Released on August 25, 2025

Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr resumed her rural tour today with visits to Shellbrook and Prince Albert where she will meet with local leadership, health care staff and visit health care facilities.

The 2025-26 Provincial Budget includes more than $462 million for major capital projects including $322 million toward construction of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital (PAVH) Acute Care Tower. The project reached the 25 per cent construction milestone earlier this summer, and when complete, hospital capacity will increase by 40 per cent to 242 inpatient beds.

"Our government is proud of the investments we are making in health infrastructure throughout the province and are committed to improving access to health care for patients," Carr said. "Our priority is ensuring all residents of Saskatchewan receive the care they need, when they need it, close to home."

Since 2024-25, government will have invested an additional $3.4 million in the existing Prince Albert Victoria Hospital. Recent investments include a new anesthetic machine and endoscopy software. Planned investments for 2025-26 include elevator, roofing, building envelope and HVAC improvements, as well as a new ENT microscope, fracture table and a cryostat for anatomic pathology to support rapid diagnoses.

Additional significant capital investments include $1.45 million to replace exterior walls at the Parkland Integrated Health Centre in Shellbrook.

