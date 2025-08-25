John Flores joins NEXA Mortgage as Senior Leader, Bringing Decades of Growth, Coaching, and Leadership

John Flores Joins NEXA Mortgage as National Sales Director, helping drive NEXA’s mission of supporting loan officers at the highest level.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXA Mortgage , America’s largest mortgage broker, is proud to announce the addition of John Flores as National Sales Director. Flores brings more than two decades of experience in the mortgage industry, combined with a background in Division I athletics and coaching, to help drive NEXA’s mission of supporting loan officers at the highest level.Flores grew up in a small agricultural town in Washington State where grit, accountability, and perseverance weren’t optional—they were daily requirements. His early life values shaped both his athletic and professional career. A former Division I college baseball player and coach for more than a decade, Flores learned how to motivate, lead, and build winning teams—skills he carries into every corner of the mortgage industry.Since beginning his mortgage career in the early 2000s, Flores has played pivotal leadership roles at top mortgage banks. He helped an Arizona-based lender rise to the state’s #1 spot by volume in the mid-to-late 2010s, and later guided another mortgage bank through a remarkable 600% growth trajectory.His decision to join NEXA Mortgage was driven by three key factors:Leadership with Purpose: NEXA’s LO-first culture, where every department exists to serve the loan officer.Unmatched Platform: Competitive rates, top-tier compensation, and the broadest product set in the industry.A Place to Make an Impact: The opportunity to shape the future of NEXA while creating a “forever home” for loan officers nationwide.“John is a competitor and a coach at heart, and that combination makes him the perfect fit for NEXA,” said Mike Kortas, CEO of NEXA Mortgage. “As National Sales Director, he will play a vital role in helping our loan officers reach new levels of success. John understands that at NEXA, the loan officer always comes first, and we’re proud to welcome him to the leadership team.”“John’s track record speaks for itself—growth, leadership, and relentless commitment to his people,” said Jason duPont, COO of NEXA Mortgage. “In his role as National Sales Director, he’s not just here to drive production, but to help our loan officers build legacies that last. That’s the kind of leadership that moves the industry forward.”Flores says the choice to join NEXA was clear: “I proudly wear the NEXA name on my shirt. I’m beyond thankful to Mike Kortas and the entire leadership team for building a company where people matter, and success is shared.”With his proven ability to lead teams to record-breaking results and his passion for coaching, Flores is set to help NEXA Mortgage continue its trajectory as the fastest-growing mortgage company in America.About NEXA MortgageNEXA Mortgage is the largest mortgage broker in the United States, with a mission to deliver the most competitive platform in the industry. Built on an LO-first philosophy, NEXA provides unmatched compensation, rates, products, and support to loan officers nationwide.

