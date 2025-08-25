How to Scale a Food Truck Business: Insights from DonutNV Fort Myers on Leveraging Franchise Support & Community Impact

Michael & Haylee Malagon, DonutNV of Fort Myers, Florida Michael Malagon & Michelle Schmidt, DonutNV of Fort Myers, Florida Make Your Next Party SWEET!

Balance the hard work of food trucking with the ease a system provides. And remember, if it is to be, it's up to you—but you're not alone.” — Haylee Malagon

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the competitive world of mobile food trucks, success often hinges on smart strategies, proven systems, and strong community ties. Michael and Haylee Malagon, along with co-owner Michelle Schmidt, owners of DonutNV Fort Myers , are sharing their blueprint for growth, drawing from their extensive quick-service restaurant (QSR) backgrounds and the robust support of the DonutNV franchise system. With a focus on executing a turnkey model, building win-win partnerships through fundraising, and tapping into collective franchise wisdom, these entrepreneurs offer actionable lessons for aspiring mobile food truck owners looking to thrive.Michael and Haylee Malagon bring a wealth of experience from their decade-plus careers at Chick-fil-A, where Michael rose to General Manager and both served as certified trainers, traveling nationwide to prepare new operators for grand openings in high-volume QSR environments. This foundation in operational efficiency, customer service excellence, and scalable systems has been instrumental in propelling their DonutNV business forward. "Our time at Chick-fil-A taught us the value of grit, salesmanship, and flawless execution in a fast-paced setting," said Michael Malagon. "Transitioning to DonutNV allowed us to apply those lessons to a fun, passion-driven product—hot mini donuts that we love as much as our customers do."One key to growing a mobile food truck business, according to the Malagons, is choosing a franchise system that provides a "well-equipped ship" ready to sail. DonutNV's corporate team has been pivotal, offering comprehensive setup and ongoing support without micromanagement. "We don't need corporate often, and that's a good thing—they equipped us with a functional business from day one," explained Haylee Malagon. "When we had early operational hiccups, mostly our own errors, the home office provided quick answers. This trust lets us focus on local execution while knowing we have experts to turn to."The franchise model's "force multiplier" effect has accelerated their success compared to going it alone. By accessing real-time insights from other DonutNV operators across varying markets, the team can experiment, pivot from failures, and adopt winning strategies swiftly. "It's like running the same experiment under different conditions," Michael noted. "We surround ourselves with successful peers and copy what works, swallowing pride when needed. This has helped us scale faster than figuring it out independently."A standout growth tactic has been their emphasis on fundraising, turning community giveback into a powerful business driver. By offering donations back to event hosts, DonutNV Fort Myers creates win-win scenarios that build trust and expand reach. In under three years, they've partnered with over 65% of the 118 public schools in Lee County alone, donating more than $30,000 to their local schools. "We're shamelessly transactional in a positive way—hosts promote us harder to maximize their check, and we gain loyal customers," said Michael. "This approach has grown our brand awareness, as 9 out of 10 first-time visitors become fans. It's impact by design: we make a difference just by showing up to work."For those eyeing the mobile food truck space or a DonutNV franchise, the Malagons stress removing ego, embracing the proven model, and failing early. "Understand why you bought into a franchise: to execute, not reinvent," advised Haylee. "Balance the hard work of food trucking with the ease a system provides. And remember, if it is to be, it's up to you—but you're not alone."Looking ahead, the team aims for additional growth and the ability to let their managers step into further growth roles with their three trailers over the next few years, allowing more family time. Their flexible "day in the life"—from family breakfasts to setting their own schedule—highlights the lifestyle perks of this model.About DonutNV:DonutNV is a leading mobile food franchise, delivering fresh, made-to-order mini donuts, refreshing lemonades and coffee specialties to communities across the country. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and franchisee success, DonutNV continues to expand its footprint, creating exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.