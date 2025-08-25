Flow Wrap Packaging Market Expected to Grow Faster According to New Research Report to 2033

Flow Wrap Packaging Market, by Material

Strong GDP growth in India and Southeast Asia (over 6% in 2024, World Economic Outlook) is boosting packaged goods demand.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global flow wrap packaging market was valued at $26.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $44.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.Macroeconomic & Geopolitical Impact:-The market is shaped by global trade policies, raw material price fluctuations, and supply chain challenges.- Inflation & Costs: Global inflation, averaging 6.6% in 2023 (IMF), increased production costs, particularly for polyethylene and polypropylene.- Geopolitical Tensions: The Russia–Ukraine conflict pushed up energy and logistics expenses, while trade restrictions (e.g., U.S.–China trade disputes) disrupted supply chains. Global shipping costs surged by over 50% (World Bank).- Emerging Markets Growth: Strong GDP growth in India and Southeast Asia (over 6% in 2024, World Economic Outlook) is boosting packaged goods demand.Sustainability Push: Regulatory measures, such as the EU Single-Use Plastics Directive, are accelerating the transition to recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325658 Segment Highlights:-By Material:- Plastic Films dominated in 2023, driven by their barrier protection, cost-effectiveness, and versatility.- Widely used materials include PE, PP, and BOPP, supporting extended shelf life for food, pharma, and consumer goods.- The rise of e-commerce and advancements in recyclable/biodegradable films are reinforcing growth.By Application:- Food & Beverages was the top segment in 2023, fueled by urbanization, changing lifestyles, and growing preference for packaged convenience foods.- Surveys in 2024 showed 60% of consumers eat convenience foods weekly, with 20% daily consumption.- Post-pandemic hygiene concerns have heightened demand for sealed, contamination-free packaging.Regional Outlook:- Asia-Pacific is projected to remain dominant, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2033.Factors include:- Rapid e-commerce adoption (China’s e-commerce share of retail rose to 27.6% in 2023).- Expanding frozen and packaged food markets in India, with frozen snacks & vegetables accounting for 65%+ of market share.Investment Opportunities:- The surge in e-commerce is driving demand for durable and visually appealing packaging.Industry Consolidation:- Amcor’s planned $8.4 billion acquisition of Berry Global Group (2024) marks a major consolidation, creating a $24 billion revenue entity.- Expected benefits include $650 million in cost synergies within three years and $180 million annual R&D investments in sustainable packaging.- Opportunities lie in high-speed packaging machinery and eco-friendly material development.Key Players:- KM Packaging Services Ltd.- Huhtamaki- Billerud AB- Sonoco Products Company- Winpak Ltd.- OPM Group- ePac Holdings, LLC- Amcor PLC- Constantia Flexibles Group- Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd.Recent Developments:-(2023) Amcor launched AmFiber Performance Paper in North America, a recyclable high-barrier laminated paper compatible with existing equipment.- (2024) Amcor announced plans to acquire Berry Global Group, with the deal expected to close in mid-2025 (pending approvals).𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flow-wrap-packaging-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.