President Cyril Ramaphosa talks Russia-Ukraine peace with European leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, 23 August 2025, held talks with European leaders on the Russia-Ukraine peace efforts.

The series of telephone calls held today follows meetings hosted by President Donald Trump with President Vladimir Putin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several other European leaders.

President Ramaphosa spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron of France and President Alexandar Stubb of Finland. Additional calls with other European leaders will follow in the coming days and weeks.

President Ramaphosa also appreciated the briefing he received last week from President Vladimir Putin following his meeting with President Trump.

In all the discussions European leaders openly shared their perspectives, appreciated South Africa's role in engaging with both sides to the conflict and provided President Ramaphosa with a firm commitment to supporting efforts aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

President Ramaphosa stressed the urgency of holding bilateral and trilateral meetings between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine and the United States as key to signal a firm commitment to ending the war.

President Ramaphosa calls on all parties to seize this moment and sustain the momentum towards peace between Russia and Ukraine.

