Notice of Public Comment Period: Proposed 2024 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER)

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) are soliciting public comments on the Proposed 2024 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). Public comments will be accepted from September 2, 2025 – September 16, 2025.

The CAPER pertains to the programs in the bulleted list below. It includes a description of resources made available, the investment of available resources, the geographic distribution and location of local investments, families and persons assisted, actions taken to affirmatively further fair housing, and other actions indicated in the State of Nebraska 2024 Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME)

National Housing Trust Fund (HTF)

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

Housing Opportunities for Persons with Aids (HOPWA)

Homeless Shelter Assistance Trust Fund (HSATF)

Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF)

In addition to the above-listed programs, the report will include references to the CARES Act funds allocated through the CDBG-CV.

The proposed 2024 CAPER will be available electronically beginning on September 2, 2025, at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/plans-reports/.

All comments must be received by DED before the close of the comment period. Mail written comments to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Suite 002, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666. Or, email comments to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov with the subject line “2024 Proposed CAPER.” Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Laura Hart at 308-202-0177 or ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Department of Economic Development, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Suite 002, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666, o ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.