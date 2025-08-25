Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso hands over title deeds to land reform beneficiaries in the Namakwa, 28 to 29 Aug

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr. Mzwanele Nyhontso, will hand over title deeds to land reform beneficiaries in the Namakwa District Municipality, Northern Cape. The event will include both Restitution and TRANCRAA (Transformation of Certain Rural Areas Act) projects.

As part of the Restitution Programme, the Minister will hand over title deeds to the Tatie Newman CPA and the Vioolsdrift CPA, both of which represent communities who suffered dispossession under past discriminatory land and property laws. These land claims which were lodged under the Restitution of Land Rights Act, 1994 (Act No. 22 of 1994), were verified and processed in line with the legal framework governing land restitution in South Africa.

In addition, the following TRANCRAA projects will form part of the programme: Pella CPA, Esksteenskuil Farmers, Concordia CPA, Leliefontein CPA, Rooiwaal CPA, Steinkopf CPA (including Goodhouse and Bulletrap), Schamboua CPA, and Kommaggas TRANCRAA.

The TRANCRAA programme, implemented under the Transformation of Certain Rural Areas Act, 1998 (Act No. 94 of 1998), provides an opportunity for communities who previously endured insecure land tenure to regain legally recognised land rights. This programme not only secures ownership but also contributes to the restoration of dignity. The Act makes provision for the transfer of certain land to municipalities and other legal entities, the removal of restrictions on land alienation, and the repeal of outdated laws such as the Rural Areas Act, 1987.

Minister Nyhontso will be joined by representatives from local and provincial government, traditional leadership, and senior officials from the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development.

The handover ceremony will take place for two days as follows:

Day 1

Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Alexandra Bay Community Hall, Nama-Khoi Local Municipality within the Namakwa District, Northern Cape

Day 2

Date: Friday, 29 August 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Springbok Guest Farm, Nama-Khoi Local Municipality within the Namakwa District, Northern Cape

Media wishing to attend and cover the event are requested to RSVP by contacting:

Mr Moeketsi Ntsane Mobile: 079 514 3261

Email: Moeketsi.Ntsane@dlrrd.gov.za or Mr Tshepo Diale

Mobile: 0718501751

Email: Tshepo.Diale@dlrrd.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Ms Linda Page, Chief Director: Strategic Communications (DLRRD)

E-mail: Linda.Page@dlrrd.gov.za

Cell: 083 460 4482

