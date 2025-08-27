InFocus Partners with D&H Canada to Reignite Canadian Presence with Next-Generation Presentations Solutions

Strategic Alliance Marks a Bold Reentry into Canada with Visionary Investments in Visual Collaboration and EdTech

PORTLAND, SINGAPORE, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InFocus, the original pioneer in innovative display and collaboration technology, is proud to announce a strategic distribution partnership with D&H Canada, one of North America's largest and most trusted technology distributors. This collaboration signals InFocus’s bold reentry into the Canadian market with a renewed commitment to growth, innovation, and customer-centric service.“InFocus is back in the Canadian market—and we’re here to stay,” said Lincoln Vaz, Country Manager, InFocus. “Our partnership with D&H Canada not only reflects our confidence in the Canadian opportunity but also aligns with our vision to empower classrooms, boardrooms, and communities with immersive and intelligent display technologies. We’re investing for the long-term—with product, people, and partnerships.”According to recent research from TheFutureEconomy.ca, Canada’s digital transformation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.41%, from 59.02 (USD) billion in 2024 to 183.06 billion (USD) by 2029. To support Canada’s rapid growth in digital transformation across education, enterprise, and government sectors, InFocus and D&H Canada will work together to deliver next-generation projectors, interactive displays, and collaboration tools to channel partners across the country. Through this strategic alignment, Canadian customers will benefit from faster delivery, local support, and streamlined access to InFocus’s expansive portfolio of display solutions—ranging from portable and large-venue projectors to award-winning JTouch interactive displays and all-in-one collaboration hubs.“We’re excited to welcome InFocus to our family of premium technology vendor partners,” said Chris Ralston, Executive Director, Vendor Management, D&H Canada. “InFocus brings a legacy of quality, performance, and innovation that’s highly relevant for today’s hybrid work and learning environments. Together, we’re committed to offering compelling value for our partner community and their end customers.”InFocus presentation solutions are now available for order via D&H Canada, effective immediately.About InFocusFounded in 1986 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, InFocus is a global innovator in projection, interactive displays, and visual collaboration technology. From K–12 classrooms to boardrooms to control rooms, InFocus solutions are trusted worldwide to inspire learning, enable collaboration, and power decision-making. With a refreshed product lineup, including 4K projectors, laser display systems, and smart conferencing tools, InFocus is positioned for a new era of growth and customer impact.For more information, visit www.infocus.com InFocus Media ContactChong Lee Tinglee.ting@infocus.comAbout D&H CanadaD&H Canada supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, SMB, mid-market, enterprise and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. For generations, D&H’s employee co-owners have prioritized people and partnerships, adapting alongside the market to deliver innovative strategies, consultative support, and end-to-end technology solutions.Through customized services and a "Built for Growth" mindset, D&H helps partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources. D&H’s Canadian headquarters is in Mississauga, ONT, with distribution hubs in Toronto and Vancouver. The company’s US headquarters is in Harrisburg, PA, with a center of excellence in Tampa, FL. Engage with D&H Canada at www.dandh.ca , and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X to stay connected.D&H Press ContactDena KoklanarisMedia Relations & Communications Managerdkoklanaris@dandh.com

