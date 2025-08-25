Cannabidiol Pet Market Set to Soar to USD 1.6 Billion by 2034, Driven by Pet Wellness Trends

Reports And Data

Discover the growing Cannabidiol (CBD) Pet Market driven by rising pet wellness trends, humanization, regulatory support, and innovative, sustainable product

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannabidiol (CBD) Pet Market is on a strong growth path, projected to rise from USD 248.4 million in 2024 to USD 1.6 billion by 2034, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 20.50%. This surge is fueled by growing awareness of CBD’s health benefits for pets, increased pet ownership, and the humanization of pets, where pets are treated as family members.One of the fastest-growing segments is CBD-infused pet treats, expected to grow from USD 100 million in 2024 to USD 700 million by 2034, supported by a 21.5% CAGR. Pet owners are increasingly opting for natural and easy-to-administer solutions to support pet wellness. Other key product segments such as CBD oils, capsules, and topicals are also gaining momentum, offering versatile options for pain, anxiety, and overall wellness management.To avail Sample Copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/24910 Market DriversThe market is being propelled by shifting consumer preferences toward natural, safe, and effective pet health solutions. Studies have shown that CBD can help manage anxiety, pain, inflammation, and seizures in pets, leading to a rise in adoption. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 45% of pet owners are interested in CBD products for their pets.Regulatory reforms have played a significant role in this growth. The U.S. Farm Bill of 2018, which legalized hemp-derived CBD, opened doors for product development and innovation. Recent approvals for veterinary use have further boosted confidence and investment in the market, contributing to a 25% rise in product launches in 2023 alone.Another key driver is the growth of e-commerce platforms, which have recorded a 30% increase in CBD pet product sales, making these products more accessible to consumers globally.Regional InsightsNorth America continues to lead the market, driven by high pet ownership rates, a favorable regulatory environment, and strong consumer awareness. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, supported by rising disposable incomes, greater awareness of pet wellness, and an expanding base of pet owners.Request Customization In The Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/24910 Market SegmentationBy Application:Anxiety Relief is the largest segment, expected to grow from USD 90 million in 2024 to USD 600 million by 2034.Pain Management is also significant, with demand increasing for aging pets suffering from chronic pain and arthritis.Overall wellness and seizure management applications are gaining attention as research continues to validate CBD benefits.By End User:Dogs represent the largest share, expected to grow from USD 150 million in 2024 to USD 1 billion by 2034.Cats are a growing segment, with increasing adoption of CBD products for anxiety and pain relief.Other pets, including birds and small mammals, are forming a niche but growing market.By Distribution Channel:Online retail dominates, projected to reach USD 800 million by 2034, thanks to convenience and product variety.Veterinary clinics are another trusted channel, while pet specialty stores and supermarkets are seeing steady growth as in-store availability increases.Browse The Full Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cannabidiol-pet-market ChallengesDespite strong growth prospects, the market faces regulatory and quality control challenges. Guidelines for CBD use in pet products remain inconsistent across regions, and quality assurance issues—such as inaccurate labeling—create hurdles for both manufacturers and consumers. High compliance costs also make it difficult for smaller players to enter the market. Additionally, consumer skepticism persists, with 30% of pet owners hesitant to try CBD products due to limited scientific evidence and safety concerns.Sustainability and InnovationSustainability is becoming a core focus area for leading players. Companies are adopting eco-friendly packaging and organic farming practices to meet the growing demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Technological advancements in CBD extraction and formulation are also improving product quality, safety, and efficacy.Cannabidiol Pet Competitive Strategies & Notable Developments· Charlotte's Web· Pet Releaf· Medterra· Cibdol· HempMy Pet· Elixinol· HempMeds· Green Roads· Honest Paws· Joy OrganicsClick Here To Buy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form24910 Cannabidiol Pet Market SegmentationBy Product TypeCBD-infused Pet TreatsCBD Pet OilsCBD Pet CapsulesCBD Pet TopicalsBy ApplicationAnxiety ReliefPain ManagementOverall WellnessSeizure ManagementBy End UserDogsCatsOther Pets (e.g., birds, small mammals)By Distribution ChannelOnline RetailVeterinary ClinicsPet Specialty StoresSupermarkets/HypermarketsLatest Published Reports by Reports and Data:Endourology Instrument Consumable MarketMri Compatible MarketPortable Analytical Instruments MarketBathroom Toilet Assist Devices MarketLaboratory Plasticware Laboratory Glassware MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 