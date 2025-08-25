UNITAR and SPINGLE Collaborate for Peace with “Paper Crane Recycled Sneakers”

The UNITAR digital storytelling programme teaches young people, aged 16 to 28, skills to use artificial intelligence and storytelling to promote the Sustainable Development Goals. After the initial online phase, 13 young participants – five from four Asian countries and eight from Hiroshima Prefecture – joined a four-day Hiroshima study tour.

On the first day of the tour, 25 August, President of SPINGLE Co., Ltd. presented each participant with a pair of Paper Crane Recycled Sneakers. The sneakers are crafted using thread made from paper cranes donated to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. SPINGLE Co., Ltd. created the special-edition sneakers to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They embody prayers for peace and a commitment to promoting the use of recycled materials.

For the youth participants of the UNITAR training, the company’s work demonstrated how a product’s design can highlight the story behind the material, encouraging them to explore the power of storytelling from multiple perspectives.