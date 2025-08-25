Comprehensive Report on the Grenade Launchers Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Grenade Launchers Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Grenade Launchers Market Through 2025?

The market for grenade launchers has witnessed robust expansion in the past years. It is projected to increase from a value of $1.73 billion in 2024 to $1.83 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors such as the escalating employment of grenade launchers by special operations forces, surging investment in soldier modernization initiatives, proliferating use of cutting-edge sighting and fire-control mechanisms, increasing attention to urban warfare capabilities, and a rising demand for non-lethal grenade launchers have all contributed to the growth seen in the historic period.

Significant expansion is foreseen for the grenade launchers market in the coming years, with predictions of it escalating to a worth of $2.27 billion in 2029, an increase equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This projected surge within the forecasted period can be accredited to a heightened need for modern infantry weapons, escalating geopolitical unrest and border disputes, a focus on asymmetric warfare, expansion of defense budgets, and a surge in demand for lightweight and modular grenade launchers. The forecast period is also expected to see further advancements like enhancement in fire command systems, the integration of smart optics and laser rangefinders, advancement in programmable airburst ammunition, technological upgrades in recoil reduction systems, and progressive improvement in lightweight materials.

Download a free sample of the grenade launchers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25335&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Grenade Launchers Market?

The escalation in defense expenditures is anticipated to spur the growth of the grenade launcher market. The term ""defense budgets"" refers to the total government expenditure assigned for military personnel, equipment, operations, and related defense activities to guarantee national security. Geographic tensions that are escalating globally are the reason for increasing defense budgets, leading nations to bolster their military might for deterrence and strategic security. Defense budgets enable the development of grenade launchers by financing advanced technological inventions, such as precision guidance and modular designs. Consequently, this amplifies battlefield versatility and firepower, ensuring successful missions and tactical dominance. For example, in April 2023, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Swedish research institution, reported that Russian military expenditure rose by 9.2% to roughly $86.4 billion in 2022, which represents 4.1% of the country's GDP, an increase from 3.7% in 2021. Thus, escalating defense budgets are propelling the growth of the grenade launchers market. The rising need for advanced weapon systems is projected to fuel the growth of the grenade launcher market due to the increasing requirement for precision and versatile firepower. The term ""advanced weapon systems"" refers to sophisticated military tools and platforms established to boost combat efficacy through precision, automation, stealth, and integrated technologies. The demand for such systems is on the rise as nations aim to preserve strategic military dominance and effectively counter high-tech, evolving threats. Grenade launchers supplement advanced weapon systems by offering versatile, heavy-impact firepower with precision and adaptability for infantry and vehicle-based maneuvers in various combat situations. For instance, in November 2023, according to the UK Defence and Security Exports, a UK government agency, the UK secured defense orders worth $15.1 billion (£11.2 billion) in 2022, signaling a rise of approximately 70% from $8.9 billion (£6.6 billion) in 2021. Hence, the increasing demand for advanced weapon systems is propelling the growth of the grenade launchers market.

Which Players Dominate The Grenade Launchers Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Grenade Launchers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Norinco Group

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Rheinmetall AG

• Saab AB

• Moog Inc.

• Colt-CZ Group a.s.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Grenade Launchers Market?

Prominent organizations in the grenade launchers market are prioritizing the creation of highly advanced products, such as the 30mm semi-automatic grenade launcher. This innovation is aimed at boosting firepower, precision, and functional efficiency. The 30mm semi-automatic grenade launcher is a powerful weapon system that deploys 30mm grenades in a semi-automatic mode, providing advanced firepower, accuracy, and quick subsequent shots in contemporary combat operations. For example, in October 2024, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, a company based in the United States, introduced a Squad Support Rifle System (SSRS). With the use of 30mm grenades, this system delivers rapid, accurate firepower to squads, promoting quicker reloads, superior maneuverability, and the effective reach of targets concealed or at vast distances. With its layman-friendly, rifle-akin design and enhanced optics, it is accessible for training and adapts to diverse combat situations, significantly enhancing infantry efficiency.

Global Grenade Launchers Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The grenade launchers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Grenade Launcher: Single-Shot Launchers, Multi-Shot Launchers, Automatic Grenade Launchers, Portable Handheld Launchers, Vehicle-Mounted Launchers

2) By Operating Mechanism: Manual Operation, Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic, Recoil Operation, Gas Operation

3) By Material: Metal, Composite Materials, Polymer, Alloy Combinations, Specialty Coatings For Enhanced Durability

4) By Application: Military Use, Law Enforcement, Security Operations, Civilian Or Recreational Use, Training And Exercises

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Shot Launchers: Under-Barrel Mounted Launchers, Standalone Launchers

2) By Multi-Shot Launchers: Revolving Cylinder Launchers, Box Magazine-Fed Launchers

3) By Automatic Grenade Launchers: Belt-Fed Systems, Magazine-Fed Systems

4) By Portable Handheld Launchers: Man-Portable Anti-Personnel Launchers, Lightweight Infantry Support Launchers

5) By Vehicle-Mounted Launchers: Remote Weapon Stations (RWS), Turret-Integrated Systems

View the full grenade launchers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grenade-launchers-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Grenade Launchers Market?

In the 2025 Grenade Launchers Global Market Report, North America holds the position of the leading region, with the market expected to grow rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region. The report includes a comprehensive study of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Grenade Launchers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Missiles Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/missiles-global-market-report

Rocket And Missile Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rocket-and-missile-global-market-report

Ammunition Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ammunition-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.