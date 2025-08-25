Packaging Adhesives Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of USD 30.1 billion by 2035 | FactMR Report

The packaging adhesives market is set for strong growth, driven by sustainability, e-commerce demand, and innovations across technologies and applications.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global packaging adhesives market is entering a phase of remarkable expansion, with projections showing growth from USD 14.6 billion in 2025 to USD 30.1 billion by 2035. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.The industry’s growth trajectory is being shaped by a combination of factors, including regulatory requirements for eco-friendly packaging, the rapid growth of e-commerce, and innovations in adhesive technologies that offer improved performance and sustainability. The packaging adhesives market can be divided into several technology categories. Water-based adhesives are becoming increasingly popular, largely because of their eco-friendly profile and compliance with stringent global environmental regulations. They are safe to use, effective across various substrates, and align with industry sustainability goals.Solvent-based adhesives, while still widely used for their exceptional bonding strength, are slowly declining in popularity due to concerns around volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and worker safety. Hot-melt adhesives are witnessing strong demand as they offer rapid setting times, durability, and efficiency, making them well-suited for high-speed packaging lines where productivity is critical. The remaining category, encompassing UV-curable, bio-based, and reactive adhesives, is carving out a niche in specialized applications. These advanced adhesives are growing in relevance as packaging demands become more complex and environmentally conscious.Application Segmentation: Expanding Uses Across Packaging NeedsApplications of packaging adhesives span multiple industries and packaging types. Corrugated packaging and cases and cartons remain the dominant segments, as they are essential to shipping and logistics in both retail and industrial supply chains. Labeling represents another significant segment, where adhesives are expected to balance strong adhesion with clean removability to meet the requirements of brands and regulatory standards. Flexible packaging, which includes pouches and films, is another fast-growing segment, requiring adhesives that can maintain integrity under stress while adapting to the pliability of packaging materials.Folding cartons continue to be vital for consumer goods packaging, requiring strong, reliable adhesives to maintain product safety and shelf appeal. Specialty packaging, including tamper-evident, medical, and temperature-sensitive formats, has become increasingly important as industries demand secure and innovative packaging solutions. Other emerging applications, such as eco-packaging and multi-material laminates, are expected to open further opportunities in the coming years.Regional Dynamics: A Global Growth PerspectiveThe packaging adhesives market demonstrates varying growth patterns across different regions. In North America, growth is being fueled by strong industrial infrastructure and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable adhesives. Latin America is experiencing gradual adoption of advanced packaging solutions, driven by e-commerce and modernization in packaging systems. Western Europe is leading the way in green packaging practices, with a strong focus on eco-friendly and bio-based adhesives as regulators and consumers prioritize sustainability.Eastern Europe, while still developing, is beginning to see rising demand for modern packaging solutions as industries expand. East Asia, led by China, Japan, and South Korea, represents a powerhouse region where massive consumer goods, electronics, and food industries drive demand for efficient adhesive solutions. South Asia and the Pacific, particularly India, are witnessing strong growth as retail, e-commerce, and fast-moving consumer goods sectors expand rapidly. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are emerging as growth markets, with packaging adhesives being adopted for both consumer goods and industrial exports.Recent Developments in the MarketThe packaging adhesives market has recently seen significant developments, with sustainability emerging as a major trend. Companies are increasingly investing in adhesives that are recyclable, bio-based, or designed to reduce environmental impact, aligning with regulatory standards and consumer expectations. The boom in e-commerce has also shifted focus toward adhesives that provide strong, durable bonds capable of withstanding rigorous shipping conditions. Paramelt has carved a niche in functional adhesives, while Hitachi Chemical is integrating advanced materials expertise to develop packaging-specific adhesives. These companies are competing on multiple fronts, including sustainability, innovation, regulatory compliance, and global market reach. Their strategies increasingly emphasize research and development to meet the industry's growing demand for performance and eco-friendliness.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global packaging nets market is projected to grow from USD 975 million in 2024 to USD 1,404 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.4%.The global packaging additives market is valued at US$ 574.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 892.6 million by 2034, growing at a 4.5% CAGR.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 