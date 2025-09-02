Tokyo to Showcase Sustainable Urban Innovations at IFA 2025 in Berlin

JAPAN, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will showcase the Tokyo Bay eSG Project, embodying the SusHi Tech Tokyo vision—“realizing a sustainable city through advanced technology.” Set in the Bay Area, the project imagines a city where nature and convenience coexist, looking 50–100 years ahead. Using advanced technology and global outreach, Tokyo will share its vision with worldwide audiences at IFA 2025 in Berlin, September 5–9, alongside Tokyo Bay eSG Partners*.

*Tokyo Bay eSG Partners: a public-private-academic collaboration connecting the Tokyo Metropolitan Government with companies, organizations, and research institutions that share the vision of the Tokyo Bay eSG Project.



IFA Next Area

Tokyo will showcase its initiatives in the IFA Next area, a hub dedicated to next-generation technologies. This global innovation zone gathers startups, universities, research institutes, and leading corporations to present pioneering ideas in consumer electronics and home appliances.

Following the successful participation at IFA 2024, Tokyo will once again join forces with eight Tokyo Bay eSG Partners, highlighting Japan’s innovation on the global stage.



Featured Exhibitors

Field-Driven Digital Twin Platform | CalTa Inc.

TRANCITY transforms Genba—the real-world field—into actionable digital models by generating 3D models and point clouds from smartphone or drone footage. This unveils hidden problems and enables smarter, safer, and more efficient decision-making in infrastructure management.

https://calta.co.jp/



Battery Management Service for eBikes | ENYRING GmbH

A Yamaha Motor subsidiary addressing battery waste, ENYRING will operate over 40 battery stations across Berlin. Its subscription-based battery service extends lifespan and promotes a sustainable business model.

https://enyring.eu/



Lithium-Free Solid-State Supercapasitor Battery | Hundredths Inc.

Cutting-edge, versatile lithum-free solid-state batteries surpass conventional lithium-ion limits in safety, lifespan, and charge/discharge speed. The company envisions a 100% renewable energy society through local energy production and self-sustaining practices.

https://www.hundredths.love/english



Liquid Plant Activator | TSK Corporation

Made with high-purity fulvic acid from upcycled cedar bark and our original iron catalyst technology, this liquid activator boosts growth, raises sugar levels, and improves soil—while supporting sustainable farming through resource recycling and reduced chemical use.

https://tsk.kyoto/en/



Drone Shows | Red Cliff Inc.

Red Cliff operates drone shows with hundreds to thousands of drones, creating night-sky art. At Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, the company participates as a platinum partner in the association-led event “One World, One Planet.”

https://redcliff-inc.co.jp/company/?lang=en



Water Drones | SPACEONE Co., Ltd.

Buoy-type autonomous drones combine light, sound, and motion to create water-based entertainment. Multiple units coordinate for immersive performances.

https://ariviax.com/



Conversational AI Robot | MIXI, Inc.

A home-use AI robot specialized in recognizing emotions and expressing empathy. It integrates speech, movements, and facial cues to demonstrate the social potential of robots that connect with people.

https://romi.ai/lp/lacatan/en/



Smart Home Controller with Natural Wood | mui Lab Inc.

A natural wood touch-panel display controlling appliances and displays messages without relying on smartphones or wearable devices. The mui Calm Sleep Platform , the first Matter-compatible smart home controller, promotes harmonious coexistence of people, nature, and technology.

https://muilab.com/en/



Event Overview

Name: IFA 2025 (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin)

Date: September 5 (Fri) – 9 (Tue), 2025

Venue: Messe Berlin, Germany

Organizer: gfu, IFA Management GmbH

Website: https://www.ifa-berlin.com/

Booth: SusHi Tech Tokyo – Tokyo Bay eSG Project Zone

Comment from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government

“Since debuting at IFA last year, we gained valuable experience through exchanges with visitors and industry leaders. This year, with eight Tokyo Bay eSG Partners, we will present Tokyo’s presence under the SusHi Tech Tokyo vision. Each partner offers unique technologies and services, and our booth will feature a stage for presentations. We warmly invite all visitors to experience it firsthand.”

About the Tokyo Bay eSG Project

The Tokyo Bay eSG Project envisions a sustainable city where nature and convenience coexist, drawing on Bay Area innovations with a 50–100 year outlook. A century ago, Eiichi Shibusawa embraced principles akin to today’s SDGs, while Shinpei Goto built modern Tokyo’s foundation. Inspired by their long-term vision, the eSG concept extends ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) principles with a forward-looking approach to Tokyo’s urban development.

eSG Concept

• e: ecology (harmony with nature) / economy / epoch-making technology

• S: Shibusawa

• G: Goto

https://www.tokyobayesg.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

