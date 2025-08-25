Sport, Arts and Culture on passing of Nandi Nyembe

It is with profound sorrow that the Nyembe Family, together with the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, announce the passing of one of South Africa’s most treasured icons of the arts, Mam’ Nandi Nyembe.

Mam’ Nandi was far more than an actress; she was the very soul of South African storytelling. A teacher, a guide, and a mother to this nation, she carried our struggles, our laughter, and our victories through every performance with truth, dignity, and heart. Through her life and work, she gave our people pride and our stories, a purpose.

Her journey broke barriers. She inspired young actors in villages and townships to dream beyond their circumstances, showing them that greatness isn’t defined by where you come from, but by how deeply you’re willing to give of yourself. Mam’ Nandi gave us everything. She was the voice that said: “You too can rise.”

As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate her extraordinary legacy. Her art is eternal, her voice may now be silent, but her spirit echoes in every heart she touched. She lives on in the laughter she brought us, the tears she moved in us, and the dreams she ignited in generations to come.

The Nyembe family added: “Our hearts are broken as we share the loss of our beloved mother and grandmother, Nandi Nyembe. To the world, she was a gifted actress; to us, she was our everything. Her love, laughter, and strength will stay with us always. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support during this time,” stated Jabulani Nyembe, the grandson.

To the people of South Africa: thank you for embracing Mam’ Nandi as your own.

To the Nyembe Family, the Department expresses deepest condolences and gratitude. Minister McKenzie added: “You shared a legend with us. Her loss is not yours alone but a loss we all feel. South Africa bows its head in sorrow but also lifts its eyes in honour of the life she lived so powerfully.”

South Africa will never forget Mam’ Nandi Nyembe, a woman who carried, lifted, and shaped the soul of the nation through her art.

May she rest in eternal peace!

For media enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

Mr Jabulani Nyembe, (Mama Nandi Nyembe’s grandson)

Cell: +27 71 216 6092 / +27 78 308 1003

#GovZAUpdates