Western Cape Mobility pays tribute to women leading frontline in road safety

This Women’s Month, we proudly recognise and honour the remarkable contribution of the Western Cape Mobility Department’s female traffic law enforcement officers. Leading a series of all-women integrated roadblocks and interventions across the province this month, these women are not only increasing visibility in traffic law enforcement, but also reaffirming the vital role that women play in keeping our roads safe.

The presence of female officers on high-traffic routes reflects their courage, determination, and professionalism in a demanding career that has traditionally been male-dominated. These ladies bring a unique perspective and strength to the profession, balancing firmness with compassion, and enforcement with community engagement. Their efforts show that traffic law enforcement is not only about issuing fines, but also about building trust, changing behaviour, and ultimately saving lives.

Day after day, these officers make countless sacrifices, working long hours in often challenging and dangerous conditions, all in service of protecting our residents. Beyond enforcement, they engage directly with motorists by sharing safe driving tips, promoting courteous behaviour, and encouraging all road users to take responsibility for safety. Their work reminds us that road safety is a collective effort, one that requires every driver, passenger, and pedestrian to play their part.

Many of these women carry deeply personal motivations for the work they do, and they continue to serve with integrity. Their example is an inspiration to their peers, to young women considering careers in enforcement, and to all of us who benefit from their commitment.

Somerset West Provincial Traffic Inspector (PI) Nthabeleng Sibiya stressed that while Women’s Month celebrates the contribution of female officers, road safety is a collective effort. “We appreciate the spotlight on female officers this month, but safer roads depend on every driver, passenger, and pedestrian. Regardless of gender, everyone has a role to play,” said PI Sibiya.

For Elizabeth Toerien, Caledon Provincial Traffic Inspector, her work is deeply personal. “I lost family members in road crashes. That loss drives me every day to make a difference. I enjoy my role, challenges and all, especially meeting people from all walks of life,” said PI Toerien.

Departmental Road Safety Coordinator, Nokuzola Letselebe, highlighted the value of partnerships, “Working with other road safety agencies allows us to spread road safety messages further and encourage all motorists to follow the rules.”

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku hailed the women of traffic law enforcement as an inspiration to the province, “Traffic law enforcement is tough, yet these women serve with passion and courage. Every safer road and every life saved is their reward, and we thank them for it.”

This Women’s Month, we salute the hardworking women of our provincial traffic services, road safety ambassadors and partners. Their courage, strength, and perseverance remind us that every life saved is a victory, and every act of service is a step toward safer roads for all. To all our female officers, we see you, we value you, and we thank you for everything you do for the residents of the Western Cape.

While far too many lives are still lost to preventable incidents on Western Cape roads, each of us can help by making road safety a personal responsibility.

