Minister Patricia de Lille invites media to Tourism Execution Lab session, 25 Aug

MEDIA INVITE TOURISM TO TOURISM EXECUTION LAB – EMPEROR’S PALACE, EKURHULENI, GAUTENG 25 AUGUST 2025



The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, invites members of the media to the Tourism Execution Lab session. The Tourism Execution Lab is a response to the 3 priorities of the Government of National Unity. This is another collaborative effort between the Department of Tourism and the private sector to monitor and implement the 5 key priorities contained in the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan. These priories are; Job creation, Ease of access, Coordinated destination marketing, Tourism product development and Tourist safety and security.

Date: 25 August 2025

Venue: Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng

Time: 09:00 – (Registration) 10:00 – (Programme starts)

For further inquiries:

Mr Aldrin Sampear

Spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism

E-mail: asampear@tourism.gov.za

Cell: : 067 138 3487

