Minister Patricia de Lille invites media to Tourism Execution Lab session, 25 Aug
MEDIA INVITE TOURISM TO TOURISM EXECUTION LAB – EMPEROR’S PALACE, EKURHULENI, GAUTENG 25 AUGUST 2025
The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, invites members of the media to the Tourism Execution Lab session. The Tourism Execution Lab is a response to the 3 priorities of the Government of National Unity. This is another collaborative effort between the Department of Tourism and the private sector to monitor and implement the 5 key priorities contained in the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan. These priories are; Job creation, Ease of access, Coordinated destination marketing, Tourism product development and Tourist safety and security.
Date: 25 August 2025
Venue: Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng
Time: 09:00 – (Registration) 10:00 – (Programme starts)
For further inquiries:
Mr Aldrin Sampear
Spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism
E-mail: asampear@tourism.gov.za
Cell: : 067 138 3487
