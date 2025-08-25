Submit Release
Minister Patricia de Lille invites media to Tourism Execution Lab session, 25 Aug

The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, invites members of the media to the Tourism Execution Lab session. The Tourism Execution Lab is a response to the 3 priorities of the Government of National Unity. This is another collaborative effort between the Department of Tourism and the private sector to monitor and implement the 5 key priorities contained in the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan. These priories are; Job creation, Ease of access, Coordinated destination marketing, Tourism product development and Tourist safety and security.

Date: 25 August 2025
Venue: Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng
Time: 09:00 – (Registration) 10:00 – (Programme starts)

For further inquiries:
Mr Aldrin Sampear
Spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism
E-mail: asampear@tourism.gov.za
Cell: : 067 138 3487

