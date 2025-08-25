High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market CAGR to be at 9.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $3.33 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market?

In the past few years, the market size for the high power microwave (HPM) directed energy weapons has seen considerable growth. The market is anticipated to increase from the $2.10 billion recorded in 2024, to an estimated $2.31 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This gro

wth in the historical period could be linked to factors such as a surge in defense budgets, escalated geopolitical tensions, increasing demand for precise targeting, counter-drone needs and the call for defense solutions that are economically efficient.

The market size for high power microwave (HPM) directed energy weapons is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the coming years. The market is projected to reach $3.33 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The expected growth during this period is largely due to increasing threats from unmanned systems, escalating demand for area denial capabilities, emphasis on multi-domain operations, the necessity for immediate target neutralization, and focus on initiatives to modernize defense. Key trends for the forecasted period include incorporation with autonomous platforms, advancements in solid-state power amplifiers, the development of compact pulse power modules, improved beam steering technologies, artificial intelligence integrated targeting, and modular and scalable weapon design.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market?

The high power microwave directed energy weapons market is set to expand, driven by escalating security threats. These threats encompass cyberattacks, unauthorized intrusion, insider threats, migrant incursions, and physical breaches that endanger the safety, reliability, or accessibility of systems, data or networks. Such threats are escalating due to increases in geopolitical conflicts and cross-border tensions, which raise the risk of unlawful movements, smuggling, and militant intrusions. To counter these threats, high power microwave directed energy weapons are utilized to dismantle electronic systems in drones, missiles, and other aggressive technologies, providing accurate, non-lethal engagement capabilities that minimize collateral destruction. The immediate response and scalability of deployment, make them apt for modern defense strategies, especially in counter-swarm and electronic warfare scenarios. For example, according to the Department of Homeland Security in the U.S., migrant encounters at the U.S.-Canada border in October 2024 rose to over 181,000 in FY 2024, an increase from 170,000 in FY 2023. As a result, the growth of the high power microwave directed energy weapons market is directly linked to escalating security threats. Heightening geopolitical tensions leading to increased defense budgets fuel the growth of the high power microwave directed energy weapons market. Defense budgets cover the total governmental expenditure devoted to military staff, equipment, operations, and related security activities. These budgets are gaining momentum because of escalating geopolitical conflicts, compelling nations to enhance military prowess for strategic security and deterrence. The rise in defense spending fosters the development of high power microwave directed energy weapons by allowing more investment in innovative research and development. This financial backing furthers the improvement of powerful, accurate, and reliable systems, enhancing battlefield efficacy. Notably, in April 2023, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported that Russia's military expense rose by 9.2% to nearly $86.4 billion in 2022, representing 4.1% of the country's GDP, an increase from 3.7% in 2021. Consequently, the growing defense budgets are stimulating the development of the high power microwave directed energy weapons market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market?

Major players in the High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leidos Holdings Inc.

• Teledyne Technologies Inc.

• Coherent Corp.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Industry?

Big firms present in the high-power microwave (HPM) directed energy weapons (DEW) market are endeavoring to create advanced systems, such as measures against drone swarms, to better operational efficiency, bolster precision, and lessen dependence on kinetic solutions. Strategies for combating drone swarms involve HPM systems designed to incapacitate or annihilate multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simultaneously through the use of intense microwave energy to wreak havoc on their electronic systems. For example, in April 2025, Thales S.A., a defense and aerospace company based in France, unveiled the RapidDestroyer high-power microwave (HPM) system at trials conducted by the British Army. This system proved effective in neutralizing over 40 drones in a variety of swarm situations, underlining its capacity to offer speedy, cost-efficient defense against unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats. The RapidDestroyer comes equipped with a modular high-power microwave system explicitly designed to counteract drone swarms by disabling their electronic systems without any physical contact, thus mitigating collateral damage. It fuses effortlessly with existing air defense networks and is calibrated for electronic warfare and precision missions aimed at suppressing swarms.

What Segments Are Covered In The High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market Report?

The high power microwave directed energy weapons market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Continuous-Wave High Power Microwave, Pulsed-Wave High Power Microwave

2) By Deployment Mode: Fixed Installation, Mobile Units, Portable Systems

3) By Technology Type: High Power Microwave Generator, High Power Microwave Amplifier, High Power Microwave Antenna

4) By Application: Community System Disruption, Radar System Disruption, Electronic Device Disruption, Other Defense Application

5) By End User: Army, Navy, Airforce

Subsegments:

1) By Continuous-Wave High Power Microwave: Fixed Installation Systems, Mobile Platform Systems, Shipboard Systems, Airborne Systems

2) By Pulsed-Wave High Power Microwave: Ground-Based Tactical Systems, Vehicle-Mounted Systems, Man-Portable Systems, Space-Based Systems

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market?

In the High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Global Market Report for 2025, North America stood as the leading region in 2024. The forecast predicts the most rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region. This market report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

