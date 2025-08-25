Formwork And Scaffolding Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Formwork And Scaffolding Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Formwork And Scaffolding Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the formwork and scaffolding market has been on an upward trajectory in recent years. The market is projected to expand from $44.95 billion in 2024 to $47.62 billion in 2025, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The surge during the historic period can be associated with factors such as increased urbanization, heightened demand for skyscrapers, burgeoning demand in developing economies, escalating labor costs driving the need for efficiency, and an escalating number of large-scale projects.

The size of the formwork and scaffolding market is projected to experience notable expansion in the coming years. By 2029, its worth is expected to reach $59.35 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Varied factors are expected to fuel this growth in the forecast period, including rapid urbanization in developing economies, increased utilization of building information modeling, surging demand for superior infrastructure in intelligent cities, the emergence of prefabricated construction, and increased renovation and retrofitting activity. The forecast period will also witness key trends like technological advancements in modular formwork systems, the creation of environmentally-friendly formwork materials, application of digital twin technology, integration with automated construction systems, and advancements in self-healing formwork coatings.

Download a free sample of the formwork and scaffolding market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25329&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Formwork And Scaffolding Market?

The growth of the formwork and scaffolding market is anticipated to be driven by the burgeoning construction industry. The construction industry, responsible for the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of a broad range of structures including residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects, has seen a surge in activities due to urbanization. The shift of population to urban centers increases the demand for various developments - residential, commercial, and infrastructural. The use of formwork and scaffolding boosts the efficiency of the construction industry by providing sturdy temporary support structures for shaping concrete and safeguarding the workers. This leads to expedited project completion and high structural accuracy, which enhances the overall productivity and site feasibilities. Citing an example, the United States Census Bureau, a governmental agency based in the US, reported that expenditure on construction increased to $2,156,495 million in 2024 from $2,023,662 million in 2023 in April 2025. Thus, the flourishing construction industry is contributing to the growth of the formwork and scaffolding market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Formwork And Scaffolding Market?

Major players in the Formwork And Scaffolding Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Brand Industrial Services Inc.

• Hünnebeck GmbH

• Altrad Investment Authority SAS

• Doka GmbH

• Wilhelm Layher GmbH And Co KG

• PERI GmbH

• Waco Kwikform Group Pty Limited

• RMD Kwikform Group Ltd

• ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

• Acrow Formwork and Scaffolding Pty Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Formwork And Scaffolding Industry?

Prominent firms in the scaffolding and formwork industry are emphasizing on the creation of innovative products like translucent modular enclosure systems to increase safety, energy efficiency, and weather protection at building sites. Translucent modular enclosure systems are light, pre-assembled panels that allow daylight to permeate while offering protection from the elements and securing the area around scaffolding formations. For example, in April 2024, PERI GmbH, a construction company based in Germany, introduced the UK Peri Up Scaffold Cladding System. This novel system comprises light, translucent panels installed with handrails and versatile parts designed for convenient and ergonomic usage in construction zones. It permits fast and safe assembly directly onto the existing scaffolding from a secure, internal spot, significantly boosting safety for laborers at any elevation. Furthermore, the system provides sufficient shielding from weather conditions, noise, and falling debris while enhancing site security via preventing the removal of panels from the outside.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Formwork And Scaffolding Market Segments

The formwork and scaffolding market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Formwork, Scaffolding

2) By Material Type: Wood, Metal, Plastic, Others Materials

3) By Application: Buildings And Construction, Shipbuilding, Electrical Maintenance, Others Applications

4) By End-Use: Infrastructure, Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Formwork: Timber Formwork, Steel Formwork, Aluminum Formwork, Plastic Formwork, Permanent Formwork Systems

2) By Scaffolding: Tube And Coupler Scaffolding, Frame Scaffolding, System Scaffolding, Suspended Scaffolding, Mobile Scaffolding

View the full formwork and scaffolding market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/formwork-and-scaffolding-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Formwork And Scaffolding Market Landscape?

In the Formwork and Scaffolding Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific led as the most significant region in 2024 with expected growth. Other regions included in this report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Formwork And Scaffolding Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Site Preparation Contractors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/site-preparation-contractors-global-market-report

Construction Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-software-global-market-report

Foundation Structure And Building Exterior Contractors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foundation-structure-and-building-exterior-contractors-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.